Ubisoft should reconsider Skull and Bones release date
UPDATE: This article is now outdated, as Skull and Bones’ release date has been moved to March 9, 2023. Thank you, Ubisoft, for hearing out the people’s pleas. It’s great and all that Ubisoft now has the Skull and Bones release date set for November, but there’s just one problem. That problem’s name is God […] The post Ubisoft should reconsider Skull and Bones release date appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skull and Bones Release Date: When is Skull and Bones Coming Out?
The Ubisoft pirate game finally has a release date. Learn when Skull and Bones is coming out with the Skull and Bones Release Date. Skull and Bones Release Date: March 9, 2023 Skull and Bones is coming out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna on March 9, 2023. After a round of live […] The post Skull and Bones Release Date: When is Skull and Bones Coming Out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new free content announced
As part of the continuous 15th year anniversary celebration, Ubisoft will be releasing new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including the new Rune Forge and the final part of the Tombs of the Fallen. Ubisoft announced that a free game update has been released for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla today. This new update brings a new […] The post Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new free content announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terraria 1.4.4 Patch Notes – QoL, Weapon adjustments, and more
Terraria 1.4.4, also known as the Labor of Love update, is one of the most anticipated updates to come to Terraria. Although we went through a few of the new features some time ago, this time we’re going in depth. Let’s go through all the update has to offer. Terraria 1.4.4: Labor of Love patch […] The post Terraria 1.4.4 Patch Notes – QoL, Weapon adjustments, and more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlus suing fans who resurrected their MMO, SMT Imagine
Back in 2007, Atlus released the MMORPG Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine. After nine years, in 2016, SMT Imagine was shut down by the company. Years later, fans of the game decided to revive the game and let others play it again. Now, Atlus is suing them. Keep reading to learn more about the ongoing legal […] The post Atlus suing fans who resurrected their MMO, SMT Imagine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild Hearts Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Enter a beautiful world filled with breathtaking scenery, amazing nature and wildlife, and giant monsters trying to kill you. Keep reading to learn more about Wild Hearts, its release date, gameplay, and story. Wild Hearts Release Date: February 17, 2023. Wild Hearts will release on February 17, 2023, on Playstation...
She-Hulk episode 7 release time on Disney Plus
The next installment of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to drop soon, giving true-blue Marvel fans a reason to be excited about it. After a disastrous wedding during the previous episode and a tease of Matt Murdock’s Daredevil with the one before that, those who are following the series on Disney Plus need to […] The post She-Hulk episode 7 release time on Disney Plus appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skull and Bones Release Date pushed back, Open Beta announced
Skull and Bones has its release date delayed by over a quarter of a year, but in our opinion, that’s actually a great thing. Here’s why:. Until now, Skull and Bones has been scheduled for a November 8, 2022, release date, coming out on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. However, concerns over “shallow gameplay” has led to Ubisoft to push back its release schedule by four months, with the game now expected to come out no later than March 9, 2023. While many people would bemoan this, we believe that this is actually a good thing for Skull and Bones.
Cyno Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Cyno in Genshin Impact
In this Cyno Guide, we take a look at the best weapons, the best artifacts, and the best team composition for Cyno in Genshin Impact. Cyno might look unassuming at first, but his presence strikes fear into many of Akademiya’s researchers. Cyno, known as the General Mahamatra to the Sumeru Akademiya, will be appearing in […] The post Cyno Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Cyno in Genshin Impact appeared first on ClutchPoints.
From satanic panic to billion-dollar business: how Dungeons & Dragons conquered the world
‘We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known,” says Chris Pine’s voiceover. “But we’re gonna fix it.” In the forthcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Pine plays Edgin, a lutenist bard who, according to the blurb, leads a band of medieval misfits with special powers who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry. Their enemy is played by Hugh Grant, hopefully channelling his villain from Paddington 2.
