Skull and Bones has its release date delayed by over a quarter of a year, but in our opinion, that’s actually a great thing. Here’s why:. Until now, Skull and Bones has been scheduled for a November 8, 2022, release date, coming out on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. However, concerns over “shallow gameplay” has led to Ubisoft to push back its release schedule by four months, with the game now expected to come out no later than March 9, 2023. While many people would bemoan this, we believe that this is actually a good thing for Skull and Bones.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO