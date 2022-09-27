Celtics star Jaylen Brown refuses to let himself forget devastating NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
NBC Sports
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo
The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis. “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said. Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant...
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Suga From BTS Shows Off Golden State Warriors Jersey
The Golden State Warriors Kpop connection continues
Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23
LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James is ‘not from this planet’: Lakers coach Darvin Ham blown away by his new superstar
After being hired as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers early in the summer, it now feels like Darvin Ham has been at the helm for quite some time now. The fact of the matter is, however, that it was only recently that he got his first taste of action with his team as the new top shot-caller. This was also the first time Ham encountered LeBron James on his team, and his reaction to the same was naturally overwhelming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tragic Lonzo Ball injury news evokes heartbroken reactions all over Bulls, NBA Twitter
The Chicago Bulls made huge moves in 2021 to spur the franchise back into the playoffs after having missed the postseason since 2017. Their biggest add was DeMar DeRozan, but it was the addition of 24-year old point guard Lonzo Ball that excited many fans, as Ball’s future as a do-it all defensive oriented sharpshooting […] The post Tragic Lonzo Ball injury news evokes heartbroken reactions all over Bulls, NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets coach Steve Nash sends stern Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons Big 3 warning for rest of NBA
Amid all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have been through this summer, it’s almost easy to overlook the fact that this team has one of the most talented groups in the entire league. Now that the Nets have had their first taste of practice in training camp, head coach Steve Nash is confident that his […] The post Nets coach Steve Nash sends stern Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons Big 3 warning for rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Kyle Lowry dishes tough love on Jimmy Butler over ‘trash’ hair troll job
Much has been made about Jimmy Butler’s hair transformation this summer. The Miami Heat star busted out some rather contentious dreadlocks that have garnered quite a bit of buzz. For his part, however, Kyle Lowry isn’t buying it one bit. In a recent interview, Lowry got brutally honest...
‘We need you’: Zach LaVine message to Lonzo Ball amid injury news hurts extra for Bulls fans
The Chicago Bulls were dealt an awful blow after it was revealed that Lonzo Ball could be in danger of missing the entire season. Ahead of another procedure on his injured knee, Ball himself revealed that he “can’t run or jump.” This is going to be his third surgery on the injury, which is why it’s very much possible that the 24-year-old ends up missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0