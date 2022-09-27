ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
STARKE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
PALATKA, FL
WESH

Lake County residents brace for Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is working to make sure people have everything they need before Hurricane Ian make its way to Florida. For people looking to collect sandbags, the county has prepared five sites and two municipal sites are open as well. These locations will be open...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
THE VILLAGES, FL

