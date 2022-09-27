Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
WCJB
‘We feel safe at home’:Some Putnam County residents won’t take shelter for Hurricane Ian
Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Emergency Management Officials recommended that residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate and seek shelter as Hurricane Ian heads to North Central Florida. Some Interalchen residents took shelter at Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary while other residents said they feel safer at home.
WCJB
Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
WESH
Lake County leaders discuss final preparation before Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning on preparations for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 Wednesday morning. At the Lake County Emergency Operations Center, leaders spoke at 9:30 a.m. on shelters, closures, necessary supplies and other steps to prepare...
alachuachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
WCJB
Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
WESH
Lake County residents brace for Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is working to make sure people have everything they need before Hurricane Ian make its way to Florida. For people looking to collect sandbags, the county has prepared five sites and two municipal sites are open as well. These locations will be open...
WCJB
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians. You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557. Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311. Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control....
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
WCJB
Levy County residents take to shelters amid mandatory evacuation order
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is the first place in North Central Florida where some residents are being forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Ian. County officials are ordering people who live in mobile homes, RV parks, coastal, and low lying areas, to evacuate. Despite some concerns, it wasn’t...
ocala-news.com
Calm Before The Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This colorful sunset was the calm before the storm in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
