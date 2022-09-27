Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Lamborghini Aventador Production Ends... Again
All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland. Technically, this is the second time...
Four-Cylinder Audi RS Models Ruled Out, But Hybrids Are Coming
The new Mercedes-AMG C63 is a beast in terms of power but many enthusiasts will probably be missing the old days with naturally aspirated V8 engines. Those days are now in the past for the Stuttgart-based automaker as the new C63 family relies on a turbocharged and hybridized four-cylinder mill. The competition from Ingolstadt will also switch to electrified powertrains for the RS division, though it won’t come at the expense of the larger V6 and V8 combustion engines.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights
The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Teaser Previews An Off-Road Heavyweight
The Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 is happening. The automaker confirmed as much in its announcement for the updated 2024 model, casually mentioning that ZR2 was coming to the lineup. In addition, we received the above teaser photo showing a gnarly grille with a red-trimmed Bow Tie and a ZR2 badge in full view.
Volkswagen to price Porsche IPO at the high end
Volkswagen said Wednesday that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share, which will raise approximately €9.4 billion.
1932 Helicron Is A Propeller-Driven Car That Steers Like A Forklift
The 1932 Helicron, found in a French barn in 2000, is an automotive unicorn. The old vehicle used a propeller for propulsion, creating a loud, difficult-to-drive car that now resides in Tennessee. A new video from the Barcroft Cars YouTube channel provides a thorough overview of the vehicle that perfectly sums up its quirkiness.
Tuned 2006 Ford GT Spreads V8 Music Through Germany In Autobahn Run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took center stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Tacoma Cost?
Experience the ultimate in midsize pickup truck capabilities with a fully loaded 2023 Toyota Tacoma. To find out how much one costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Tacoma Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW 3.0 CSL To Be Revealed In November With €750,000 Price Tag: Report
The XM and Z4 facelift will break cover later this week and the M2 in October after a few busy months during which we saw the M4 CSL and the M3 Touring. 2022 also brought us the 3 Series and X7 LCIs, along with the new 7 Series and its electric i7 derivative. Lest we forget the Bavarians have also unveiled the new X1/iX1, so it's safe to say it has been a busy year thus far. The best is yet to come as the 3.0 CSL's debut is inching closer.
Tesla Releases New Charging Adapter To Allow Non-Supercharger Use
TeslaLimited to 250kW, the genuine Tesla charging adapter lets owners charge at third-party stations.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Mercedes-AMG Electric Cars Could Have Autonomous Drift Mode
Cars like the Ford Focus RS and Audi RS3 have dedicated drift modes that help the driver go sideways, but what if it could be even easier to turn your car into a smoke machine? Well, it might just happen, provided there are electric motors instead of a combustion engine. Because apparently EVs weren't complicated enough already, Mercedes is thinking about deploying an autonomous drift mode in an ICE-less AMG model.
2011 Range Rover Is The Meeting Point Of Luxury And Performance
This incredible SUV is a stout Utility vehicle with power unlike any other. The longest time, the Range Rover has been one of the most luxurious vehicles that you could find on the European automotive market. Combining a big SUV frame with some pretty good performance and a very luxurious interior, it's easy to see why they are so popular these days. Even models made decades ago get a lot of attention from Automotive enthusiasts with a keen eye for these Comfort focused automobiles. So what makes them so special? Well, this particular Range Rover, selling on Bring a Trailer, might just be a great example to show off all of the positive attributes that made this car iconic in the mainstream.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
