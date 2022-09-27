ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Legislature appears ready to step in to fix century-old law causing chaos in Hawaii's criminal justice system

By Kristen Consillio
KITV.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Special Session#State Supreme Court#Senate President#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kitv4#House
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
KITV.com

New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power. Plaintiff Frank Garrison claims that because of the forthcoming student loan forgiveness, he will be forced...
EDUCATION
Source New Mexico

Congress spending plan includes $2.5 billion for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims

The new congressional spending plan announced overnight includes $2.5 billion for those affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, according to the bill text. The spending package funds the U.S. government until Dec. 16 and includes a couple of other Democratic priorities, including $12 billion for Ukraine and $20 million to help Jackson, Miss. after its water crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
5NEWS

Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas state senator won't have access to Senate offices and can't participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By a 26-4 vote,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy