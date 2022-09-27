Legislature appears ready to step in to fix century-old law causing chaos in Hawaii's criminal justice system

Read full article on original website
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
White House says Ted Cruz voted against highway project he touted as ‘victory’
Texas Republican hails ‘Ports to Plains’ highway he co-sponsored – but which was in spending bill he refused to back
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
thecentersquare.com
Group of state attorneys general say Senate energy bill could impose backdoor Clean Power Plan
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a coalition of 18 states in opposition to the Energy Independence and Security Act, which they claim is a backdoor attempt to impose the failed Clean Power Plan. "The Biden Administration and its allies in Congress are attempting...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Most Americans nationwide say they support the legal right for same-sex couples to marry in the United States and favor legislative efforts to codify it into federal law, according to a new survey. The Economist/YouGov survey found that about 51% of respondents from a sampling of...
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Testifies at Trial Of QAnon Supporter Who Stormed Capitol
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who helped protect politicians from Capitol rioters during the Jan. 6th attack, testified Wednesday at the trial of one of the men who stormed the Capitol. NBC News reports Goodman testified at the trial of Doug Jensen, an Iowa resident who was among the...
West Virginia Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate
WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) […]
'Where's Jackie?' President Biden calls out dead congresswoman during speech
Biden thanked "all of you here," singling out Rep. Jackie Walorski and other lawmakers. Walorski died in a car wreck in August.
Wildly Popular And Under Attack: The Political Battle Over America’s Public Lands
As the country marks National Public Lands Day this weekend, the political tug of war over federal lands and waters wages on.
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
KITV.com
New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power. Plaintiff Frank Garrison claims that because of the forthcoming student loan forgiveness, he will be forced...
January 6 Committee postpones hearing as Hurricane Ian approaches
The special House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol postponed its scheduled hearing for Wednesday, citing the rapid approach of Hurricane Ian. "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings," the panel led by Chair...
Congress spending plan includes $2.5 billion for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims
The new congressional spending plan announced overnight includes $2.5 billion for those affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, according to the bill text. The spending package funds the U.S. government until Dec. 16 and includes a couple of other Democratic priorities, including $12 billion for Ukraine and $20 million to help Jackson, Miss. after its water crisis.
Democrats in competitive House races flip-flop on criminal justice provisions they once championed
Democrats facing tough elections for seats in the House have seemingly abandoned their support for criminal justice provision they once championed.
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas state senator won't have access to Senate offices and can't participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By a 26-4 vote,...
Ted Cruz only GOP senator to object to bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6 in key vote
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, broke from his own party in voting against a bipartisan bill that would bar him from singlehandedly objecting to presidential election results, as he did on Jan. 6, 2021. The bill, dubbed the Electoral Count Reform and...
