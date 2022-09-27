ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Adorable Snaps Honoring Her & Hubby Michael Douglas' Shared Birthday

By Carly Tennes
 2 days ago
Couples who “birthday” together stay together!

September 25 was quite the day for actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her longtime husband, Michael Douglas . On Sunday, the May-December couple respectively rang in their 53rd and 78th birthdays together, a shared, momentous occasion that Zeta-Jones celebrated with a series of adorable snaps on Instagram.

“It’s our Birthday!!” the Chicago alum wrote alongside two selfies of herself and her hubby. “After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!”

Zeta-Jones wasn’t the only one to get in on the social media love fest. In addition to penning a sweet comment to his wife’s heartfelt tribute — “Love you @catherinezetajones ,” he wrote — The Kominsky Method star shared a romantic photo depicting him and his wife.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES REFLECTS ON HOLLYWOOD DAYS AMID CAREER RESURGENCE & MARITAL WOES WITH HUSBAND MICHAEL DOUGLAS

“Happy Birthday Catherine!” Douglas wrote on Instagram before his audience of more than 1 million followers. “I love you always & forever."

This joyous celebration comes months after the pair sparked rumors that they had hit a rough patch in their nearly 22-year marriage, as Zeta-Jones failed to accompany Douglas to the Screen Actors Guild Awards even after he earned a Best Actor nomination.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS & CATHERINE ZETA-JONES HIT BREAKING POINT, FRIENDS FEAR 'THEY'RE JUST GOING THROUGH THE MOTIONS'

“As Catherine’s friends will tell you, she loves a red-carpet event, so it just seemed odd that she wouldn’t be there to support him,” an unnamed insider close to the couple, who also share two children together, exclusively spilled to OK! back in March. “There were some whispers ... people were left to wonder what’s really going on between Catherine and Michael.”

Citing the pair’s 25-year age gap and Zeta-Jones’ recent career moves, the source likened the couple to “two ships passing in the night.”

“Friends fear they are just going through the motions at this point,” they added.

Representatives for Zeta-Jones and Douglas later denied these rumors, denouncing them as “totally false.”

