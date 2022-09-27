ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

97 Rock

Portland And Seattle Rank High For Best Vegan Cities

Portland is the number one city in the nation to be a vegetarian, a new study from Wallet Hub reveals. Somewhat surprisingly, Seattle takes the number six spot on the list. I thought it would be higher. But that's still in the top ten, and another thing the Northwest can boast about. We gave you:
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High

I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS News

Grazing goats clean up Wallingford hillside under I-5

SEATTLE - A group of goats captured hearts while cleaning up a hillside in Wallingford last week. A herd of 115 took over a grassy patch beneath I-5, grazing on greenery the city wanted gone. "I never cease to be amazed by what they can do, what they can eat,"...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Recalled: Cancer Chemical In Hand Sanitizer Sold In Washington

The company Salon Technologies International. Inc is voluntarily recalling an expensive and popular hand sanitizer because it could contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene. How do you make sure you do not have this in your house?. WHERE IN WASHINGTON WAS IT SOLD? The company recalled " one lot of Antica...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington

Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
WILKESON, WA
