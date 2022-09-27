Read full article on original website
Related
Down 27%, This Dividend Stock Is Still a Tower of Power
Crown Castle is an income stock with upside in a high-growth business.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.
2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever
These stocks have already made plenty of investors a lot richer. They aren't done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
1 Popular Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
One of these stocks has a durable business and a cheap valuation; the other is trading at a highly expensive earnings multiple.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Swings With 4 Blue-Chip Picks From Tech Sector
Growing inflationary woes, resulting in continuous interest rate hikes and heightened fears of a recession, have been hurting investor sentiments. This has been taking a toll on the U.S. equity market, which is plummeting as depicted by the 19.82%, 30.78% and 23.48% year-to-date declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes, respectively.
This Dividend King Is Showing Growth -- But Should You Really Buy?
Hormel Foods is a longtime dividend payer with an incredible 56 consecutive years of increases.
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
Zacks.com
Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
SFM - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com
First Financial (FFNW) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
FFNW - Free Report) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $15.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks. The performance of banks...
Comments / 0