Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
NBC Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay goes without a catch amid trade rumors
Kenny Golladay, after being on the field for just two snaps in Week 2, said he "should be playing, regardless." The veteran wide receiver played Monday in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But you'd never know it by the box score. Golladay was on the...
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning backpedals on Broncos’ Russell Wilson slam
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Around the NFC East in Week 3
Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
NFL
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not expected to play in Monday's game vs. Giants
Make it three games in which Michael Gallup will not play. The Cowboys receiver is expected to be inactive for tonight's game against the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Tight end Dalton Schultz is also expected to sit this one out, though not without...
Comments / 0