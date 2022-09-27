ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno City Plaza to Close for Six Weeks Starting Thursday

The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance. The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on...
RENO, NV
2news.com

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Beyond Van Gogh for a Food Drive

Despite painting many renowned works of art, Vincent Van Gogh never earned a living from his artwork and was often close to starvation. The need for food has grown exponentially, especially with inflation impacting local communities; more than 110,000 northern Nevadans are food insecure, including nearly 35,000 children (Nevada State Governor's Office, 2021).
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

I-580 to close Sunday for utility work

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 will close briefly Sunday morning for utility work. NV Energy crews will be installing marker balls on power lines running over the freeway to make them more visible. The work will require I-580 to be closed three times between Arrowhead Drive in Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada

Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work

NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV
lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
RENO, NV
2news.com

One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd

Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
GENOA, NV
2news.com

NV Energy Utility Bill Price To Increase

NV Energy says some customers can expect prices to go up beginning October 1st. For electric they'll see about a 6.39% increase and for gas an 8.22% increase. The company says the increase is all due to natural gas increasing in price. Jesse Murray, the Vice President of Electric Delivery...
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign

The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Water Lantern Festival

In the late afternoon through early evening on September 17, 2022, in the afternoon, hundreds of folks gathered at the Sparks Marina to decorate paper lanterns. The sky was finally mostly clear of smoke. The sun glowed its normal gold instead of red. Parking filled up quickly at the marina....
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

