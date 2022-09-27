Read full article on original website
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at "highest risk" of a devastating storm surge.
Photos: Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida's west coast
Photos: Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida's west coast Clouds from the approaching Hurricane Ian darken the sky on September 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Wright-Patterson AFB becomes shelter for aircraft in path of Hurricane Ian
Wright-Patt provides sanctuary from Hurricane Ian Airmen from the 88th Operations Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, provides support to 1st Special Operations Wing as they arrive Sept. 27, 2022, from Hurlburt Field, Florida. Aircraft, equipment and Airmen evacuate to find safety from Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza) (Hannah Hill/(U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah )
