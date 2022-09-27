Wright-Patt provides sanctuary from Hurricane Ian Airmen from the 88th Operations Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, provides support to 1st Special Operations Wing as they arrive Sept. 27, 2022, from Hurlburt Field, Florida. Aircraft, equipment and Airmen evacuate to find safety from Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza) (Hannah Hill/(U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah )

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO