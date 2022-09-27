Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
xpn.org
The Culture Corner: Get to know Cody ChesnuTT, the writer behind The Roots’ ‘The Seed’
On this edition of The Culture Corner, World Cafe Correspondent John Morrison talks about that song and dives deep into Cody’s 2002 album, The Headphone Masterpiece. If you’re a fan of The Roots, “The Seed” is likely one of your favorite songs by the Philly group, but did you know that they didn’t write it? It was originally written and recorded by an artist named Cody ChesnuTT. Cody is featured on The Roots’ version of the song, but today you’re going to get to know him a lot better as we dive into his version.
NME
will.i.am claims he inspired Beyoncé to release ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP
Will.i.am has claimed he was the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP. Earlier this year, Beyoncé released a four-track EP featuring remixes of the ‘Renaissance’ track from the likes of Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance. According to will.i.am though,...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Jack Higgins is "Red Hot" on debut EP
(September 27, 2022) Singer and songwriter is new to us, but he is definitely an old soul, taking inspiration from 70’s in soul and disco. For his debut EP, Higgins collaborates with some rising stars in the R&B scene, including Mayzin, Fya Man and Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson. And the result of their work is an album that shows its classic inspiration but is clearly aimed at 2022. Higgins is an understated vocalist who lets the groove and melodies of his EP do the heavy lifting. And it all works great.
Stereogum
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66
Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to fit a top-tier HBCU marching band and the gospel tradition onto one album
The massive sound of The Aristocrat of Bands, a highly respected HBCU marching band, and the overflowing history of gospel combine on a single album (with a great title) — 'The Urban Hymnal.'
From ‘Mas Y Mas’ to ‘Native Son’ – Celebrating Los Lobos in 10 Essential Songs
With their fusing of rootsy, bluesy rock and roll with the traditional music of their ancestral land, Los Lobos has created a sound all their own over the course of their near 50-year career. That signature sound became the soundtrack of their East Los Angeles home, only to spread throughout the nation and into the hearts of music lovers everywhere.
Lucy Dacus, Master of Covers, Takes on Two Carole King Gems
Lucy Dacus, a.k.a. Master of Covers, has finally dropped two renditions of Carole King songs she announced back in January: “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.” Included as a seven-inch single to an archival King live album released via Third Man Records, Dacus puts her own elegant indie spin on the Tapestry classics. You can hear the criminally underrated “Home Again” above, a live performance of it here, and, of course, “It’s Too Late” below. “When I listened to Tapestry from my momʼs CD collection, I was young enough that it didnʼt register as good or bad — it just...
getnews.info
Not Just Another Country Pop Song… Pickleback Shine Drops New Single that Guarantees a Smile and Feel Good Vibe
“Just Another Song”, is the newest addition to a portfolio of music that appeals to all ages, demographics and musical tastes. Pickleback Shine is known for creating music that provokes a special feeling in the hearts and minds of listeners. The band’s philosophy is to create music that inspires feelings of hope, optimism, cheerfulness and evokes a positive emotional reaction. After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the band is back performing and writing and can’t wait to release more music in the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
WIZRD premiere their brand new single Fire & Water
Norwegian prog rockers WIZRD will release their debut album Seasons in October
operawire.com
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
Pharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Musician, Dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders has died. He was 81. Sanders' record label, Luaka Bop, shared the news in a tweet Saturday morning. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Classic R&B Songs Covers Album Said to Be Coming in November, Announcement Tomorrow (Exclusive)
The Springsteen Universe is alive and buzzing this morning. The experts in this area tell me the new Bruce Springsteen album is a collection of cover of R&B classics and some lesser known songs. One of them, Dobie Gray’s “Soul Days.”. The title of album, experts say, is...
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
BBC
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
Comments / 0