kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
kfgo.com
Man charged in fatal I-94 crash near Tower City pleads not guilty
FARGO (KFGO) – A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in an I-94 crash near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Mario Butler, 43, is accused of leaving a flatbed tow...
kfgo.com
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
kfgo.com
Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
kfgo.com
Moorhead City Council approves special assessment for new underpass, with some opposition
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council has approved special assessments for the Southeast Main Avenue 20th/21st Streets underpass. Some residents and city council members are not happy with this process. The city has a $7.5 million dollar bond to cover the local portion of the $76.5 million dollar...
kfgo.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
