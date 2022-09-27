ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man charged in fatal I-94 crash near Tower City pleads not guilty

FARGO (KFGO) – A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in an I-94 crash near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Mario Butler, 43, is accused of leaving a flatbed tow...
TOWER CITY, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, ND
City
Fargo, ND
City
Wahpeton, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
City
Oakes, ND
City
Sheyenne, ND
City
Hillsboro, ND
City
Horace, ND
kfgo.com

Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy