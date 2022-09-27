ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
Zacks.com

Paychex (PAYX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, EPS View Up

PAYX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.03 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.8% and increased 11.4% year over year.
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days. Arco Platform Limited (. ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to...
Zacks.com

Why Trip.com (TCOM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

TCOM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now

SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining on the back of its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. A robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Zacks.com

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

IEP - Free Report) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified...
Zacks.com

Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Jumps 12.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

APRN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.1% higher at $5.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% loss over the past four weeks. Blue Apron’s shares have been gaining...
Zacks.com

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

SFM - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com

4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges

The retail sector is struggling as soaring prices continue to hamper sales. However, people are aggressively spending on restaurants and bars. This, at the same time, shows that spending on services has continued to expand in spite of people tightening their purse strings. The restaurant industry took a beating during...
