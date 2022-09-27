Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
Zacks.com
Paychex (PAYX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, EPS View Up
PAYX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.03 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.8% and increased 11.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th
AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company focusing on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days. Arco Platform Limited (. ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to...
Zacks.com
Why Trip.com (TCOM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
TCOM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now
SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining on the back of its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. A robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Zacks.com
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified...
Zacks.com
Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Jumps 12.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
APRN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.1% higher at $5.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% loss over the past four weeks. Blue Apron’s shares have been gaining...
Zacks.com
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
IIPR - Free Report) closed at $89.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
SFM - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com
4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges
The retail sector is struggling as soaring prices continue to hamper sales. However, people are aggressively spending on restaurants and bars. This, at the same time, shows that spending on services has continued to expand in spite of people tightening their purse strings. The restaurant industry took a beating during...
