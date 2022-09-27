Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved South San Francisco teacher won't leave her students behind
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- School districts in the Bay Area are desperately trying to fill vacancies weeks into the start of the school year. This was a pre-pandemic issue that has gotten worse in many districts as educators are opting out for a variety of reasons. "Everyone thinks I'm crazy and they're right," said Jackie Del Bianco. Del Bianco reached a turning point, after working as a teacher for decades before leaving Sprice Elementary School in South San Francisco at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. "Sadly enough it was time for me to go and get out. That's...
sonomastatestar.com
Food trucks are pulling into SSU this week
New food trucks are coming to Sonoma State University’s campus. SSU Culinary Services will be having one food truck per day scheduled Monday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. every week until mid-Nov. These food options are meant to be affordable and accommodating to all SSU students. Students can expect many...
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
ksro.com
Sutter Health Workers in Santa Rosa Go on Strike
Dozens of health care workers at Sutter Health Santa Rosa Hospital are now on strike. Lab scientists and other employees went on strike Monday, in protest of working conditions. Their union says Sutter rejected its requests for higher wages during recent contract negotiations. The union’s contract expired in July of last year, and more than three-quarters of its workers at the hospital are now facing wage freezes.
news24-680.com
Bearcats And Bots – Nordstrom Rack Stand-Off Drags Into Wednesday
UPDATE: 7 a.m. – We have not heard if the suspect at the center of this incident has been taken into custody but the police lines do appear to be coming down. There is a minimal police presence at Nordstrom Rack and the adjacent Safeway appears to be ready for opening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sonomastatestar.com
Why does growing up have to be so scary?
The transition from high school to college can be a trying time for many students. The many unknowns that go along with this ascension into adulthood can be met with unwanted anxiety. At the ripe age of eighteen, students are expected to leave home and fend for themselves. This can mean applying for jobs, paying rent for the first time or simply just learning to budget money. It’s understandable that these things are learned with hands on experience but shouldn’t high school have better prepared us for adulthood?
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
sonomamag.com
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
ksro.com
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Driveways in East Santa Rosa
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.
Sebastopol relents in battle over high tech water meters
photo credit: Concerns about grave health impacts from exposure to radio waves has prompted one Sonoma County city to back off, up to a point. The Sebastopol city council unanimously approved a measure last week allowing residential customers to keep their old water meters, if they insist. Like other cities and towns around California, Sebastopol has been preparing to roll out new, digital water meters. Supposedly more accurate, the new ones have a big advantage for a utilities: they no longer have to pay meter readers. Like Pacific Gas and Electric's Smart meters, they transmit usage information via cellular...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County to fund mobile behavioral health crisis responders
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has authorized nearly $2.5 million in grant money to fund behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities. The $2.49 million state grant will help the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cotati establish mobile crisis service programs. Such programs send behavioral health and emergency medical service teams to emergency calls that do not require a law enforcement response. For the past decade, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services has operated its own program, the Mobile Support Team, responding to calls in which an individual may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
How a Bay Area man became 2nd ever to solo kayak from CA to Hawaii, after 91-day journey
HE MADE IT! ABC7 News caught up with Cyril Derreumaux after his historic 2,400-mile solo kayaking journey concluded in Hawaii last week. Here's how he's reflecting on the trip.
Comments / 0