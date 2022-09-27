Read full article on original website
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
9to5Mac
How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
inputmag.com
How to lock your iPhone's hidden photos album in iOS 16
It’s taken a lot longer than it should have, but Apple finally lets you safely lock away the most private photos on your iPhone, ensuring they won’t be seen without Face ID/Touch ID or passcode authentication first. Previously, putting a photo into the hidden album in the Photos...
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Gear Patrol
7 Settings to Change on Your New iPhone, Right Now
Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the gadgets and software you already use. Leaving your iPhone set up exactly the way it was when you got it out of the box is one option, sure — but you’re missing out on a host of little tweaks and reconfigurations that could make your smartphone more productive (and enjoyable) to use. Here are a handful of the settings you should go about changing right away.
Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch
For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing
If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale already has major tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung
Get ready for another batch of Prime Day savings from Amazon with the best tech deals on Apple laptops, LG TVs, Skullcandy earbuds and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
CNET
iPhone's New Search Button in iOS16 Is Frustrating. Here's How to Get Rid of It
Now that you can download iOS 16 on your iPhone, you'll find that there are some features and settings that you absolutely love. And on the other hand, you'll find others that you might not be so fond of. If you're getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
daystech.org
Scylla Ad Fraud Attack on iOS and Android Users Halted by Apple and Google
The Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team at Human recognized a brand new wave of cyberattacks involving using malicious functions towards iOS and Android customers. The alarming truth is that these contaminated apps boast tens of millions of downloads. The excellent news is that the assault has been halted by...
Phone Arena
All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now
Following multiple scattered deals on everything from the decidedly humble (and affordable) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to the higher-end Tab S7 FE from 2021 and this year's premium Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, Best Buy is now bringing all of the best Samsung tablets together for a bigger and lengthier sale than ever.
daystech.org
Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners
The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
