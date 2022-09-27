Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the gadgets and software you already use. Leaving your iPhone set up exactly the way it was when you got it out of the box is one option, sure — but you’re missing out on a host of little tweaks and reconfigurations that could make your smartphone more productive (and enjoyable) to use. Here are a handful of the settings you should go about changing right away.

