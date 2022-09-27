Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
S.Korea's Yoon urges closer communication with China over U.S. missile shield
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that close communication with China is needed to ensure that a U.S. missile defence system stationed in South Korea will not pose a hurdle to bilateral ties, Yoon's office said.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
The North Korean defectors who became YouTube stars
Growing up in North Korea, Kang Na-ra had never used the internet.
blockchain.news
Crypto Fugitive Kwon Denies Hiding from Authorities
Terraform Labs co-founder has denied being in hiding after South Korean authorities asked Interpol to issue a red notice for his arrest. "Yeah, as I said, I'm making zero effort to hide. I go on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasn't run into me the past couple weeks," Do Kwon tweeted.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea cracks down on soldiers singing and joking like ‘South Koreans’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is cracking down on South Korean culture infiltrating its military ranks after soldiers in a talent show were caught performing in ways that resemble the South’s flashy television programs, sources in the country told RFA.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea rolls out new software to keep tabs on its officials in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is requiring trade officials dispatched to China to install invasive surveillance software on their smartphones and computers to allow the government to track their phone calls and restrict their online access, sources in China told RFA.
Washington Examiner
North Korea launches ballistic missile into Sea of Japan
North Korea launched a missile over the weekend that landed in the Sea of Japan, South Korean officials confirmed. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the launch happened just before 7 a.m. KST Sunday, which was about 6 p.m. EST Saturday, but did not share the missile's range or trajectory. This launch came just before the South Korean military's planned large-scale military drills.
North Korea and China have reopened freight train traffic, Seoul says
South Korea says North Korea and China have resumed freight train service after a five-month hiatus.
Lockdowns in China, and North Korea, Deal Double Blow to Bridge City
SHENYANG, China — There are plenty of reasons that business has been lousy recently at Steven Wen’s clothing store in Shenyang, the largest city in northeastern China. Local officials locked down the city for one month this spring after detecting just a few dozen coronavirus cases among its 9 million people. Residents have guarded their spending closely since the lockdown was lifted. And in a region often referred to as China’s Rust Belt, the local economy had already been shaky for years.
U.S. VP Kamala Harris arrives in S. Korea after North Korean missile launch
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea -- Sept. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in South Korea on Thursday morning amid rising tensions just hours after North Korea launched a pair of ballistic missiles. Harris touched down at Osan Air Base on Air Force Two for a one-day...
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Standing on the deck of an American destroyer at a naval base here on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China by accusing it of “disturbing behavior” and “provocations” around Taiwan. Harris said the United States would in response “deepen our unofficial ties” to the disputed island that China views as part of its territory. The escalating tensions over Taiwan have raised the potential for conflict in an already volatile corner of the globe. But the core of U.S. plans for deterring — or, if necessary, confronting — China depends on alliances that are under strain. South Korea and Japan, which Harris described as the “linchpin” and “cornerstone” of American strategy in Asia, remain at odds with each other, divided by the legacy of World War II despite renewed efforts at reconciliation. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula years before the conflict began, sending many people into forced labor and women into sexual slavery. Decades later, tensions continue to spill out of the history books and into debates over trade, technology and intelligence sharing.
daystech.org
How Samsung Elevates the UX Design of Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 – Samsung Global Newsroom
Last month, Samsung Electronics unfolded a brand new way forward for cellular prospects with the discharge of the brand new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. Flexible screens that may fold and unfold seamlessly include infinite UX design alternatives. Not solely do Galaxy customers desire a cellphone that matches of their pockets, however in addition they want a cellular system that’s designed to supply significant, related and versatile experiences to suit their each day life-style.
daystech.org
Pico seeks to popularize VR with new headset launch
Chinese digital actuality (VR) headset maker Pico, owned by tech firm ByteDance, is stepping up efforts to popularize VR and construct a thriving content material ecosystem amid intensified competitors. Pico unveiled its newest VR headset on Tuesday in its first main launch occasion after ByteDance acquired the corporate a yr...
South Korea’s president scolds media over hot mic moment
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday accused the country’s media of damaging its alliance with the United States after a TV broadcaster released a video suggesting that he insulted U.S. Congress members following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York last week.
CNBC
South Korea seeks to freeze $62 million of bitcoin linked to crypto founder Do Kwon as manhunt continues
South Korean authorities told CNBC on Wednesday that they have asked two cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and OXK to freeze more than $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon. Kwon is the founder of Terraform Labs, the company behind the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD or UST and its sister token...
msn.com
Hong Kong’s ‘Limbo’ Leads Golden Horse Award Nominations Despite China Boycott
Soi Cheang Pou-soi’s crime thriller “Limbo” is the front-runner in the Golden Horse Film Awards, with 14 nominations. It is narrowly ahead of Taiwan-produced “Coo-Coo 043” and “Incantation,” which both have 13 nominations. All three films compete for the best feature award, best...
The Jewish Press
South Korea Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Israel
South Korea’s National Assembly ratified on Tuesday a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Israel, the final domestic procedure needed for its implementation, and the first-ever FTA between Israel and a country in Asia. The ratification came after South Korea signed the FTA with Israel in May 2021 and after...
New Silent Hill Rated in South Korea
A new Silent Hill game could be on the horizon after a rating was spotted in South Korea.
South Korean President: North Korea remains an imminent threat
Despite crises abroad, South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol tells Fareed his country must remain focused on its neighbor to the north.
