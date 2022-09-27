ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
blockchain.news

Crypto Fugitive Kwon Denies Hiding from Authorities

Terraform Labs co-founder has denied being in hiding after South Korean authorities asked Interpol to issue a red notice for his arrest. "Yeah, as I said, I'm making zero effort to hide. I go on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasn't run into me the past couple weeks," Do Kwon tweeted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea cracks down on soldiers singing and joking like ‘South Koreans’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is cracking down on South Korean culture infiltrating its military ranks after soldiers in a talent show were caught performing in ways that resemble the South’s flashy television programs, sources in the country told RFA.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea rolls out new software to keep tabs on its officials in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is requiring trade officials dispatched to China to install invasive surveillance software on their smartphones and computers to allow the government to track their phone calls and restrict their online access, sources in China told RFA.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

North Korea launches ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

North Korea launched a missile over the weekend that landed in the Sea of Japan, South Korean officials confirmed. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the launch happened just before 7 a.m. KST Sunday, which was about 6 p.m. EST Saturday, but did not share the missile's range or trajectory. This launch came just before the South Korean military's planned large-scale military drills.
MILITARY
The New York Times

Lockdowns in China, and North Korea, Deal Double Blow to Bridge City

SHENYANG, China — There are plenty of reasons that business has been lousy recently at Steven Wen’s clothing store in Shenyang, the largest city in northeastern China. Local officials locked down the city for one month this spring after detecting just a few dozen coronavirus cases among its 9 million people. Residents have guarded their spending closely since the lockdown was lifted. And in a region often referred to as China’s Rust Belt, the local economy had already been shaky for years.
CHINA
The Associated Press

US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Standing on the deck of an American destroyer at a naval base here on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China by accusing it of “disturbing behavior” and “provocations” around Taiwan. Harris said the United States would in response “deepen our unofficial ties” to the disputed island that China views as part of its territory. The escalating tensions over Taiwan have raised the potential for conflict in an already volatile corner of the globe. But the core of U.S. plans for deterring — or, if necessary, confronting — China depends on alliances that are under strain. South Korea and Japan, which Harris described as the “linchpin” and “cornerstone” of American strategy in Asia, remain at odds with each other, divided by the legacy of World War II despite renewed efforts at reconciliation. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula years before the conflict began, sending many people into forced labor and women into sexual slavery. Decades later, tensions continue to spill out of the history books and into debates over trade, technology and intelligence sharing.
FOREIGN POLICY
daystech.org

How Samsung Elevates the UX Design of Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 – Samsung Global Newsroom

Last month, Samsung Electronics unfolded a brand new way forward for cellular prospects with the discharge of the brand new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. Flexible screens that may fold and unfold seamlessly include infinite UX design alternatives. Not solely do Galaxy customers desire a cellphone that matches of their pockets, however in addition they want a cellular system that’s designed to supply significant, related and versatile experiences to suit their each day life-style.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Pico seeks to popularize VR with new headset launch

Chinese digital actuality (VR) headset maker Pico, owned by tech firm ByteDance, is stepping up efforts to popularize VR and construct a thriving content material ecosystem amid intensified competitors. Pico unveiled its newest VR headset on Tuesday in its first main launch occasion after ByteDance acquired the corporate a yr...
TECHNOLOGY
The Jewish Press

South Korea Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Israel

South Korea’s National Assembly ratified on Tuesday a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Israel, the final domestic procedure needed for its implementation, and the first-ever FTA between Israel and a country in Asia. The ratification came after South Korea signed the FTA with Israel in May 2021 and after...
ECONOMY

