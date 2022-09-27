Read full article on original website
Related
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
‘Our fate is unclear’: Indonesian man who paid £1,000 deposit for UK farm job
Intan says he paid more than a month’s wages from his old job to guarantee his place, but remains unemployed
RELATED PEOPLE
UK wants closer ties with Indo-Pacific region - foreign minister
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to forming ever closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, including greater economic, security and defence cooperation, foreign minister James Cleverly will say in a speech in Singapore on Thursday.
NBC San Diego
A New Wave of UK Port Labor Strikes Begins, With ‘Massive Impact' for Christmas Supply Chain
The Unite union currently striking at the Port of Liverpool announced a second strike from Oct. 11-Oct. 17. The U.S. is the top trade partner, representing 30% of Port of Liverpool volume. Approximately $1 billion in trade is moved weekly at the Port of Liverpool. Unite, the union representing dock...
Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Slightly Higher; Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Market
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up 0.3% after a choppy afternoon, having recouped earlier losses of almost 2%. Banks fell 2.2% to lead losses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
JPMorgan's Erdoes: In This Turbulent Market, There Are Opportunities Everywhere
In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
S.Korea Sept exports set for slowest growth in two years - Reuters poll
SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in September, hurt by a weakening global economy led by China, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.
Tory grassroots darling Kemi Badenoch to tell New York big wigs that Britain is ‘open for business’
KEMI Badenoch will tell New York big wigs Britain is back open for business in her first trade mission to the States. The Trade Secretary will say the UK is going big for growth by canning the planned corporation tax rise - and now is the time to jump in and invest in UK PLC.
Marketmind: Gilty party
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street's cash tourniquet on the gilt market is holding, with the relief rally driving 30-year yields down a wild 105 basis points in a few hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. For a while it looked hopeful U.S. stock markets had fallen as far as they could this year. Since June, stocks had been chugging back. Now we're in the early days of fall, and the S&P 500 is coming off a fresh 2022 low Tuesday. There could be more selling to come, as well. The Fed is sticking to its aggressive anti-inflation plan, while the upcoming batch of corporate earnings could offer some more dire news, even if companies have lowered expectations. Stock futures seesawed Wednesday morning following a new development from the UK (see below).
NBC San Diego
Waiting for Market Bottom Is a Mistake and Investors Should Buy Now, David Rubenstein Says
Investors looking to scoop up deals and position themselves for long-term growth should act now instead of waiting for stocks to bottom, David Rubenstein said Wednesday. "People shouldn't be afraid of going in and buying things now," The Carlyle Group co-founder said during CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City. "The great fortunes in the investment world are often made by buying things at discounts."
NBC San Diego
Many Large-Cap Active Managers Are Beating Their Benchmarks, Despite 2022's Market Tumult
A volatile market is traditionally a strain on active managers as they navigate their clients' portfolios, but 2022 has proven to be an unconventional year for their operations. According to the SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, a new study by S&P Global, large-cap active managers are experiencing the best year against their...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Wednesday's Market Rally Was ‘Based on a Dream'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation," he said.
NBC San Diego
Ken Griffin Says Fed Has Not Done Enough, Must Continue on Its Path to Reset Inflation Expectations
Ken Griffin, Citadel's founder and CEO, believes the Federal Reserve has more work to do to bring down inflation even after a series of big rate hikes. "We should continue on the path that we're on to ensure that we reanchor inflation expectations," Griffin said at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City Wednesday.
Review of UK seasonal worker visas to increase risk of slavery, experts warn
Exclusive: labour rights experts say Liz Truss’s proposals to tackle shortages will put workers at risk
NBC San Diego
Amazon Dominates the $113 Billion Smart Home Market — Here's How It Uses the Data It Collects
Since Amazon introduced the Echo smart speaker in 2014, it's remained the biggest and fastest-growing player in the smart home market. Its most recent expansion includes four new Echo devices, a new Fire TV, two new Ring cameras with features like radar-triggered motion detection, and the Halo Rise contactless bedside sleep tracker that can sense your breathing and movement to determine sleep stages. The new devices were all introduced Wednesday at Amazon's annual smart home event.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Hikes Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
Comments / 0