Somerville, MA

The Hill

House Democrat slams Tlaib for ‘antisemitic’ remarks on Israel

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) on Wednesday slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for claiming that individuals cannot be considered progressive if they support Israel. In remarks at an American Muslims for Palestine event on Tuesday, Tlaib — who is Palestinian American — spoke out against the “apartheid government of Israel” before vowing to “push back” on the idea that individuals can be progressive and pro-Israel.
Salon

Jan. 6 "Truth Rally" failed to draw a crowd

Demonstrators participate in a prayer during a “January 6th Solidarity Truth Rally” near the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Supporters of Donald Trump failed to draw a crowd for a Saturday rally seeking to rewrite Donald Trump's coup attempt ahead of Wednesday's hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Hill

Blumenthal holds wide lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican contender Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state said they would vote for Blumenthal if the election for Senate was held...
CBS News

2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware

The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
Washington Examiner

Blue skew: Ari Fleischer reveals how polls are slanted toward Democrats

As politicians from both sides of the aisle brace for the final sprint before the midterm elections , a former GOP White House official said he believes polling is skewed toward Democrats , giving analysts a warped view of the electoral landscape. Ari Fleischer , the former White House press...
The Hill

Michael Moore predicts ‘massive’ number of women turn out in midterms

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said on Friday that he believes there will be a “massive” turnout of women during the 2022 midterm elections. “I think that there’s going to be such a massive turnout of women,” Moore said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director said that women are energized to vote following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that determined the right to abortion was constitutional.
Seacoast Current

Sununu Endorses Leavitt in NH’s First Congressional District

Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Karoline Leavitt in New Hampshire's First Congressional District. It's a tight race for 25-year-old Republican Leavitt, who would be the youngest member of Congress if she beats Democrat Chris Pappas on November 8. She came out of the primary trailing the incumbent 47% - 42% in an Emerson College/WHDH poll, and 50% - 43% in a Granite State Poll conducted by the UNH Survey Center.
