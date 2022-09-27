Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
House Democrat slams Tlaib for ‘antisemitic’ remarks on Israel
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) on Wednesday slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for claiming that individuals cannot be considered progressive if they support Israel. In remarks at an American Muslims for Palestine event on Tuesday, Tlaib — who is Palestinian American — spoke out against the “apartheid government of Israel” before vowing to “push back” on the idea that individuals can be progressive and pro-Israel.
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
New Hampshire governor predicts a 'reckoning' this November for the Democratic Party
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu opened up about the future of the Republican Party and issues most Americans care about ahead of the November midterm elections on Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade." CHRIS SUNUNU: All across this country, people care and they vote on kitchen table issues: inflation, energy,...
Election-Denying MAGA Republicans Just Swept 2022’s Last Primaries
A trio of election-denying MAGA Republicans won their primaries in New Hampshire Tuesday night, the latest proof of former President Donald Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP—and a potential blow to their chances in three key congressional races. The most important result in the battle for Congress came...
Jan. 6 "Truth Rally" failed to draw a crowd
Demonstrators participate in a prayer during a “January 6th Solidarity Truth Rally” near the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Supporters of Donald Trump failed to draw a crowd for a Saturday rally seeking to rewrite Donald Trump's coup attempt ahead of Wednesday's hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Senate Boost for Dems as New Hampshire Poll Gives Hassan Lead
The Democratic senator for New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan, has been given a boost in her bid to retain her seat in the midterm elections after a poll revealed she has stolen a march on her Republican rival, Don Bolduc. The Granite State is one of the 10 key states that...
Blumenthal holds wide lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican contender Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state said they would vote for Blumenthal if the election for Senate was held...
The Atlantic writer suggests America could be ‘paralyzed’ if Republicans win back Congress
Tom Nichols, writer for The Atlantic, claimed on Saturday that if Republicans are victorious in November, the country will become "paralyzed. MSNBC host Alicia Menendez asked Nichols how America may be changed if Republicans win back control of Congress. "In the mirror, it won’t take that long for the institutions...
2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
Blue skew: Ari Fleischer reveals how polls are slanted toward Democrats
As politicians from both sides of the aisle brace for the final sprint before the midterm elections , a former GOP White House official said he believes polling is skewed toward Democrats , giving analysts a warped view of the electoral landscape. Ari Fleischer , the former White House press...
Michael Moore predicts ‘massive’ number of women turn out in midterms
Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said on Friday that he believes there will be a “massive” turnout of women during the 2022 midterm elections. “I think that there’s going to be such a massive turnout of women,” Moore said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director said that women are energized to vote following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that determined the right to abortion was constitutional.
Democrats shift toward pro-police message as Republicans hammer crime
“Mandela doesn’t want to defund the police,” a retired police officer says to the camera in an ad released by Mandela Barnes’s Democratic Senate campaign last week. “He’s very supportive of law enforcement.”
Jan. 6 Was Just the Beginning for the Proud Boys
With its leadership in jail or facing charges after Jan. 6, many wrote the extremist group off. But that’s a dangerous mistake, according to a new book.
Sununu Endorses Leavitt in NH’s First Congressional District
Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Karoline Leavitt in New Hampshire's First Congressional District. It's a tight race for 25-year-old Republican Leavitt, who would be the youngest member of Congress if she beats Democrat Chris Pappas on November 8. She came out of the primary trailing the incumbent 47% - 42% in an Emerson College/WHDH poll, and 50% - 43% in a Granite State Poll conducted by the UNH Survey Center.
