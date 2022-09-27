ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Abraham Almonte batting ninth for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox will start Abraham Almonte in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will bat ninth and cover centerfield in Monday's game while Kike Hernandez moves to second base and Yu Chang sits. Almonte has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (74-81) on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer (8-5) is the projected starter for the Orioles while lefty Rich Hill (7-7) will take the bump for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:10 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Jordan Lyles
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to break 6-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (80-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Orioles +108; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy