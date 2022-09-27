ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments

Tracy Davis
1d ago

AGAIN, people do this because there are now "real" laws with jail punishment for doing these things and being inhumane to these dogs. neglect and over breeding is no different when someone does this!!

Reply
4
Bethany
2d ago

I would love to have this beautiful dog. Why would anyone abandon this furbaby?

Reply
5
 

WOMI Owensboro

Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN

The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Thank a veteran with Operation Mail Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On their way back home from the honor flight, veterans will get a chance to read thank you letters. On the evening of October 29, veterans that boarded the honor flight will return. Officials say part of the welcoming process is called Operation Mail Call, when the veterans will receive and open letters from home on their return flight to Evansville. Officials say each Veteran will receive a Mail Call envelope with dozens of cards and letters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Evansville’s LST 325 Attracts Thousands On River Cruise

Evansville’s own LST 325 is under way on the Ohio river right now. The ship is headed for it’s third port of call on this year’s river cruise. She’ll tie up off Cincinnati about 9 o’clock this morning. The ship has already visited Ashland Kentucky...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro

The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters dispatched to fire on Mulberry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Mulberry Street. We’re told shortly before 9 o’clock on Tuesday night, crews were responding to a call on Highway 41 when they were rerouted to the house fire soon after. We have a crew on the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Death of a Dependent Arrest

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKDQ

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky

For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some life-sized dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Evansville. Organizers of Dino & Dragon Stroll says this event is the only North American tour that lets people get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. The event will be at the Old National Events Plaza on October 8 at 10 a.m. through October […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

2 arrested after truck hits apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive. Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Stuck trailer leads to accident with train

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi and a trailer got caught on a train track on Tuesday night, resulting in a train hitting the truck. Authorities have released more details. Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say on September 27, at 5:49 pm., WCSO was dispatched to a train versus semi accident. WCSO says […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Families share emotional bond at pandemic service

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- COVID-19 may not make headlines like it did in 2020 or 2021 but for the families who lost loved ones during the yearslong pandemic and couldn’t hold proper funerals or celebrations of life- the grief and sorrow hasn’t gone away. On Tuesday, grieving families across...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
EVANSVILLE, IN

