Tracy Davis
1d ago
AGAIN, people do this because there are now "real" laws with jail punishment for doing these things and being inhumane to these dogs. neglect and over breeding is no different when someone does this!!
4
Bethany
2d ago
I would love to have this beautiful dog. Why would anyone abandon this furbaby?
5
wevv.com
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN
The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
WTVW
Thank a veteran with Operation Mail Call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On their way back home from the honor flight, veterans will get a chance to read thank you letters. On the evening of October 29, veterans that boarded the honor flight will return. Officials say part of the welcoming process is called Operation Mail Call, when the veterans will receive and open letters from home on their return flight to Evansville. Officials say each Veteran will receive a Mail Call envelope with dozens of cards and letters.
hot96.com
Evansville’s LST 325 Attracts Thousands On River Cruise
Evansville’s own LST 325 is under way on the Ohio river right now. The ship is headed for it’s third port of call on this year’s river cruise. She’ll tie up off Cincinnati about 9 o’clock this morning. The ship has already visited Ashland Kentucky...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
wevv.com
Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro
The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
Police: Evansville man arrested after toddler dies in his care
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday after police say an 18-month-old died he was watching died.
Firefighters dispatched to fire on Mulberry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Mulberry Street. We’re told shortly before 9 o’clock on Tuesday night, crews were responding to a call on Highway 41 when they were rerouted to the house fire soon after. We have a crew on the […]
city-countyobserver.com
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
WKDQ
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some life-sized dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Evansville. Organizers of Dino & Dragon Stroll says this event is the only North American tour that lets people get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. The event will be at the Old National Events Plaza on October 8 at 10 a.m. through October […]
14news.com
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive. Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
WCSO: Stuck trailer leads to accident with train
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi and a trailer got caught on a train track on Tuesday night, resulting in a train hitting the truck. Authorities have released more details. Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say on September 27, at 5:49 pm., WCSO was dispatched to a train versus semi accident. WCSO says […]
WTVW
Families share emotional bond at pandemic service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- COVID-19 may not make headlines like it did in 2020 or 2021 but for the families who lost loved ones during the yearslong pandemic and couldn’t hold proper funerals or celebrations of life- the grief and sorrow hasn’t gone away. On Tuesday, grieving families across...
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Kentucky farms give back to community with fresh food
The harvest season had begun and a Davis County Farm wants to give back with some of their harvest.
14news.com
Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
