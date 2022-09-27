ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
