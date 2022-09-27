Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO