Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
South Korea Seeks to Freeze $62 Million of Bitcoin Linked to Crypto Founder Do Kwon as Manhunt Continues
South Korean authorities told CNBC on Wednesday that they have asked two cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and OKX to freeze more than $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon. Kwon is the founder of Terraform Labs, the company behind the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD or UST and its sister token...
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
‘Our fate is unclear’: Indonesian man who paid £1,000 deposit for UK farm job
Intan says he paid more than a month’s wages from his old job to guarantee his place, but remains unemployed
Facebook Takes Down Political Influence Operations From China and Russia
Facebook parent company Meta said it took down two unconnected networks of accounts based in China and Russia seeking to influence political narratives in part about Russia's war with Ukraine. Meta called the Russia-based operation "the largest and most complex Russian-origin operation that we've disrupted since the beginning of the...
UK wants closer ties with Indo-Pacific region - foreign minister
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to forming ever closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, including greater economic, security and defence cooperation, foreign minister James Cleverly will say in a speech in Singapore on Thursday.
India's Military Relationship With Russia Isn't Going Away — It'll ‘Endure for Decades,' Analyst Says
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have publicly rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, but the longstanding friendship between the two countries isn't going away, analysts said. "India is in a unique position where it needs Russia in the short term to manage China," said Harsh...
Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines.
Tory grassroots darling Kemi Badenoch to tell New York big wigs that Britain is ‘open for business’
KEMI Badenoch will tell New York big wigs Britain is back open for business in her first trade mission to the States. The Trade Secretary will say the UK is going big for growth by canning the planned corporation tax rise - and now is the time to jump in and invest in UK PLC.
JPMorgan's Erdoes: In This Turbulent Market, There Are Opportunities Everywhere
In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
One-Way Economy Flights From Moscow to Dubai Are Nearly $5,000 as Russians Flee Mobilization Call
The roughly five-hour flight from Moscow to Dubai cost around $350 one week before Putin's mobilization announcement on Sept. 21. The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is a favorite of Russian travelers and expats, especially those fleeing sanctions. "Everyone is leaving. So many people I know," one Russian national living...
Marketmind: Gilty party
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street's cash tourniquet on the gilt market is holding, with the relief rally driving 30-year yields down a wild 105 basis points in a few hours.
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Open Higher After Wall Street Rebounds From Year Low
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Futures in the Asia-Pacific pointed to a jump at the open on Thursday following a rebound on Wall Street overnight. The rally in the U.S. came after the Bank of England said it would intervene in the bond market to stabilize conditions.
Waiting for Market Bottom Is a Mistake and Investors Should Buy Now, David Rubenstein Says
Investors looking to scoop up deals and position themselves for long-term growth should act now instead of waiting for stocks to bottom, David Rubenstein said Wednesday. "People shouldn't be afraid of going in and buying things now," The Carlyle Group co-founder said during CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City. "The great fortunes in the investment world are often made by buying things at discounts."
Lego Sales Jump 17% in First Half of 2022, Boosted by Star Wars and Harry Potter Sets
Lego revenue jumped 17% during the first six months of 2022, reaching $27 billion Danish krone, or about $3.5 billion. Top building sets included models from Lego Star Wars and Lego Harry Potter, as well as its homegrown Lego Technic and Lego City. During the first half of the year,...
WTO Says It's Not ‘Shying Away' From Qatar World Cup Controversy as It Teams Up With FIFA
The benefits of working with FIFA to create more jobs in Africa offsets the ongoing controversies surrounding Qatar's hosting of the World Cup this year, the head of the World Trade Organization said. Qatar has increasingly been put under the microscope for its treatment of migrant workers engaged in construction...
Stanley Druckenmiller Sees ‘Hard Landing' in 2023 With a Possible Deeper Recession Than Many Expect
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller believes the Federal Reserve's attempt to quickly unwind the excesses it helped build up for a decade with easy monetary policy will not end well for the U.S. economy. "Our central case is a hard landing by the end of '23," Druckenmiller said at CNBC's Delivering...
Thomas helps US top Serbia 88-55, advance to World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
