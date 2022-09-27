Read full article on original website
Bank launches emergency intervention in markets after Kwarteng mini-budget
Bank of England takes urgent steps to buy long-dated UK government bonds
CoinTelegraph
BIS marks CBDC pilot as ‘successful’ with $22M transacted
A multi-jurisdictional central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot has been marked “successful” by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) after a month-long test phase that facilitated $22 million worth of real-value cross-border transactions. The central banks of Hong Kong, Thailand, China and the United Arab Emirates took part...
decrypt.co
Australia Pushes Ahead With Central Bank Digital Currency, Announces Pilot Timeline
Australia is pushing ahead with central bank digital (CBDC) currency research. On Monday, Australia’s central bank said in a whitepaper that the country’s CBDC pilot should be completed by mid-2023. The plan, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), is to research the use cases for a...
dailycoin.com
ECB Considers Digital Euro for Securities Settlements
A recent speech by Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board, revealed that the bank is considering using the digital euro for wholesale purposes, especially for payments and securities settlements in Europe. Insisting that wholesale CBDC has existed for decades, Panetta said that it has...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
China trials cross-border settlement involving cenbank digital currencies
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A central bank digital currency trial focused on cross-border transactions has been completed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, with Chinese state-owned banks participating as Beijing tries to internationalise its digital yuan.
ECB's Simkus joins camp supporting 75 bps Oct rate hike
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in October, Lithuanian central bank chief Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg TV on Thursday, joining several colleagues calling for another large increase.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
boundingintocrypto.com
Nigerian Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate Just Days After Naira Plunges to New Low – Africa Bitcoin News
Following the latest meeting of the monetary policy committee, the Central Bank of Nigeria says it has hiked the monetary policy rate to 15.5%. By increasing the key interest rate by 150 basis points, the central bank hopes to “narrow the negative real interest rate gap and rein in inflation.” The rate increase came just days after the naira’s parallel exchange rate against the dollar plunged to a new low.
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
ECB should focus on rate policy over balance sheet cut, Centeno says
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should focus on interest rate policy over balance sheet operations as its deposit rate is still far from the so-called neutral rate, the bank's intermediate goal, Portuguese central bank chief Mario Centeno told Bloomberg TV.
Sweden and other central banks to test digital currency payments
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Swedish, Norwegian and Israeli central banks have launched a project with the Bank for International Settlements to test international retail and remittance payments with central bank digital currencies, Sweden's Riksbank said on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
ECB Official Defends Amazon’s Role in Testing a Digital Euro
A European Union official defended the bloc's decision to give Amazon (AMZN) a prime role in testing a digital euro. The U.S. retail giant was one of five companies selected by the European Central Bank to develop a user interface for a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) earlier this month, ahead of a September 2023 decision over whether to actually issue a digital euro.
forkast.news
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials
When it comes to forecasting, some predictions are more reliable than others, and just shy of nine months ago, when Forkast increased our coverage and then forecast that this year could see breakthroughs in central bank digital currencies, we were on reasonably solid ground. And 2022 has indeed shaped up as a year in which significant developments have taken place in the CBDC space.
thecoinrise.com
Bitdeer to launch fund aiming to buy assets from distressed miners
Renowned Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is reportedly creating a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from Bitcoin miners as the sector struggles to recover from this year’s sharp decline in the price of digital currencies. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Wu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. intends to contribute $50 million as a junior tranche.
ECB Executive Talks Possibilities For CBDCs
Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), has a speech in which he touts the opportunity for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to enhance payments. He said there have been numerous disruptions like FinTechs and crypto which have shown a need to “preserve –...
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
International Business Times
Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus
Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
