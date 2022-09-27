ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

BIS marks CBDC pilot as ‘successful’ with $22M transacted

A multi-jurisdictional central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot has been marked “successful” by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) after a month-long test phase that facilitated $22 million worth of real-value cross-border transactions. The central banks of Hong Kong, Thailand, China and the United Arab Emirates took part...
dailycoin.com

ECB Considers Digital Euro for Securities Settlements

A recent speech by Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board, revealed that the bank is considering using the digital euro for wholesale purposes, especially for payments and securities settlements in Europe. Insisting that wholesale CBDC has existed for decades, Panetta said that it has...
Reuters

ECB's Simkus joins camp supporting 75 bps Oct rate hike

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in October, Lithuanian central bank chief Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg TV on Thursday, joining several colleagues calling for another large increase.
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
boundingintocrypto.com

Nigerian Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate Just Days After Naira Plunges to New Low – Africa Bitcoin News

Following the latest meeting of the monetary policy committee, the Central Bank of Nigeria says it has hiked the monetary policy rate to 15.5%. By increasing the key interest rate by 150 basis points, the central bank hopes to “narrow the negative real interest rate gap and rein in inflation.” The rate increase came just days after the naira’s parallel exchange rate against the dollar plunged to a new low.
CoinDesk

ECB Official Defends Amazon’s Role in Testing a Digital Euro

A European Union official defended the bloc's decision to give Amazon (AMZN) a prime role in testing a digital euro. The U.S. retail giant was one of five companies selected by the European Central Bank to develop a user interface for a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) earlier this month, ahead of a September 2023 decision over whether to actually issue a digital euro.
forkast.news

Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials

When it comes to forecasting, some predictions are more reliable than others, and just shy of nine months ago, when Forkast increased our coverage and then forecast that this year could see breakthroughs in central bank digital currencies, we were on reasonably solid ground. And 2022 has indeed shaped up as a year in which significant developments have taken place in the CBDC space.
thecoinrise.com

Bitdeer to launch fund aiming to buy assets from distressed miners

Renowned Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is reportedly creating a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from Bitcoin miners as the sector struggles to recover from this year’s sharp decline in the price of digital currencies. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Wu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. intends to contribute $50 million as a junior tranche.
pymnts

ECB Executive Talks Possibilities For CBDCs

Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), has a speech in which he touts the opportunity for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to enhance payments. He said there have been numerous disruptions like FinTechs and crypto which have shown a need to “preserve –...
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
International Business Times

Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus

Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead

United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
