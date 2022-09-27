ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csufresno.edu

A tale of two town halls: 2023-28 Strategic Plan ‘directly impacts us’

Fresno State recently hosted its “2023-2028 Strategic Plan Town Hall” in which faculty, staff and students shared their thoughts on what should be the university’s goals for the next five years. On Sept. 19, the Satellite Student Union (SSU) was packed for the faculty and staff town...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno State opens 3150 Studio Apartments at Campus Pointe

Fresno State officials and city representatives celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment complex at Campus Pointe on Sept. 21. The complex, 3150 Studio Apartments, was put together in a joint effort to give students another option in apartment housing by Fresno State, the city of Fresno and Kashian Enterprises.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

La Bienvenida celebrates Hispanic cultures at Fresno State

The Fresno State Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association (LFSA) kicked off its annual “La Bienvenida” event on Sept. 21 at the Memorial Gardens. Latin American flags circled the garden, serving as a hub for Hispanic cultures shared among faculty, staff and students. The event was La Bienvenida’s ninth...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center opens its doors

The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center opened its doors last week with an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the investment in the future of the Fresno State Athletics Department. The new facility was named after Chris and Michelle Morse and Ken and Kristi Wittwer in recognition of their $500,000 donation....
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Cars
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Cars
Local
California Education
csufresno.edu

Three local Bulldogs receive scholarships for 2022 season

Over the summer, three Fresno State football players with local ties received athletic scholarships for the 2022 season. Osmar Velez, Jake Boust and Morice Norris were all walk-ons before receiving their scholarships. Velez was born in Bakersfield and graduated from Wasco High School in 2019. At Wasco, Velez played on...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play

Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Fresno State#Vandalism#Parking Spot#Parking Meters#Parking Lots#K12#Linus College#Collegian
csufresno.edu

The Collegian’s Athlete of the Month: Women’s volleyball’s Ella Run

For our 100th anniversary, The Collegian is bringing back a former feature, Athlete of the Month, to recognize Fresno State student-athletes. Fresno State volleyball’s outside hitter Ella Rud set her place on the courts for the month of September. Rud recently led her team in kills for the eighth...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Commuting to Fresno State? Here’s what you should know

Traffic, construction delays and lack of parking can be a hassle for commuters, but a number of resources and parking options are available for students through Fresno State. “As more students return to in-person classes, it’s best to anticipate increased traffic congestion on campus, especially along Barstow Avenue,” said Fresno State parking and transportation manager Derek Brantley.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home

Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
VISALIA, CA
csufresno.edu

Women’s volleyball loses second consecutive conference game

Despite winning its first two sets, the Fresno State women’s volleyball team suffered its second consecutive conference loss to San Jose State 2-3 this past Saturday. The match puts the ‘Dogs at 6-8 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West competition. “We’re really young and still learning how to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fate of Historic Locomotive Part of Packed Fresno Council Agenda

What happens when the Fresno City Council goes four weeks between meetings?. A huge agenda is scheduled for Thursday. One councilmember told GV Wire to expect a 10-hour day at the minimum. The agenda from the mysteriously canceled Sept. 15 meeting will carry over to Thursday. The City Council will...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy