csufresno.edu
A tale of two town halls: 2023-28 Strategic Plan ‘directly impacts us’
Fresno State recently hosted its “2023-2028 Strategic Plan Town Hall” in which faculty, staff and students shared their thoughts on what should be the university’s goals for the next five years. On Sept. 19, the Satellite Student Union (SSU) was packed for the faculty and staff town...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State opens 3150 Studio Apartments at Campus Pointe
Fresno State officials and city representatives celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment complex at Campus Pointe on Sept. 21. The complex, 3150 Studio Apartments, was put together in a joint effort to give students another option in apartment housing by Fresno State, the city of Fresno and Kashian Enterprises.
csufresno.edu
La Bienvenida celebrates Hispanic cultures at Fresno State
The Fresno State Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association (LFSA) kicked off its annual “La Bienvenida” event on Sept. 21 at the Memorial Gardens. Latin American flags circled the garden, serving as a hub for Hispanic cultures shared among faculty, staff and students. The event was La Bienvenida’s ninth...
csufresno.edu
Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center opens its doors
The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center opened its doors last week with an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the investment in the future of the Fresno State Athletics Department. The new facility was named after Chris and Michelle Morse and Ken and Kristi Wittwer in recognition of their $500,000 donation....
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
csufresno.edu
Three local Bulldogs receive scholarships for 2022 season
Over the summer, three Fresno State football players with local ties received athletic scholarships for the 2022 season. Osmar Velez, Jake Boust and Morice Norris were all walk-ons before receiving their scholarships. Velez was born in Bakersfield and graduated from Wasco High School in 2019. At Wasco, Velez played on...
csufresno.edu
Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play
Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
csufresno.edu
The Collegian’s Athlete of the Month: Women’s volleyball’s Ella Run
For our 100th anniversary, The Collegian is bringing back a former feature, Athlete of the Month, to recognize Fresno State student-athletes. Fresno State volleyball’s outside hitter Ella Rud set her place on the courts for the month of September. Rud recently led her team in kills for the eighth...
Retired Fresno teacher breaks ground on new school building in Uganda
A retired Fresno Unified teacher was raising funds to build a school in Africa. The dream is now becoming a reality for Mr. O's home village in Uganda.
csufresno.edu
Commuting to Fresno State? Here’s what you should know
Traffic, construction delays and lack of parking can be a hassle for commuters, but a number of resources and parking options are available for students through Fresno State. “As more students return to in-person classes, it’s best to anticipate increased traffic congestion on campus, especially along Barstow Avenue,” said Fresno State parking and transportation manager Derek Brantley.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home
Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
csufresno.edu
Women’s volleyball loses second consecutive conference game
Despite winning its first two sets, the Fresno State women’s volleyball team suffered its second consecutive conference loss to San Jose State 2-3 this past Saturday. The match puts the ‘Dogs at 6-8 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West competition. “We’re really young and still learning how to...
KMPH.com
Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
GV Wire
Fate of Historic Locomotive Part of Packed Fresno Council Agenda
What happens when the Fresno City Council goes four weeks between meetings?. A huge agenda is scheduled for Thursday. One councilmember told GV Wire to expect a 10-hour day at the minimum. The agenda from the mysteriously canceled Sept. 15 meeting will carry over to Thursday. The City Council will...
