Editorial: ACC's exit disrespects Greensboro

It wasn’t a question of whether, but when.

As expected, the Atlantic Coast Conference is leaving Greensboro for Charlotte, and (as if this wound needed more salt) will receive incentives from the state for moving from one North Carolina city to another.

The ACC’s presidents and chancellors had made it official with a Sept. 20 vote. But from the beginning it was evident that, even though Greensboro is the birthplace of the ACC, the conference wanted to be somewhere else.

Though there were many logical and sentimental arguments for the league’s headquarters to remain in the place where it was founded 69 years ago, the moment the ACC announced that it was mulling its options, one foot already was out the door.

You don’t shop for a new house if you’re not in the market. When the conference hired a consultant to explore its options, you could have revved the moving trucks.

To be fair, some practical considerations do favor Charlotte. It has a passenger hub airport with more direct flights. It is, by far, a home to more corporate headquarters. And ESPN, the conference’s media partner, has studios there.

Yet, Greensboro leaders offered solid responses to all of those talking points, including a proposal for customized air travel. And remember, this city’s pedigree as a college sports venue is beyond impressive.

The Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the men’s basketball tournament a record 28 times and the women’s 22 times, also a record. From 1974 to 2012, it hosted 63 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament games, third-most of any venue in the nation. Greensboro also has hosted ACC championships in Olympic sports such as swimming and golf.

As if any of this would have made any difference.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips all but placed his cards face-up on the table during in August.

“Should (the conference headquarters) be aligned with media opportunities? Should it be aligned with Fortune 100, 200, 500 companies? Should it be aligned with corporate sponsorship opportunities? Should it be aligned with a city that could host championships or does host championships? …

“That’s what needs to be looked at. Are we leaving some money out there? Are we leaving some branding out there? Are we leaving some exposure out there?”

How are you supposed to react after reading that if you’re Greensboro?

Orlando, Fla., also was a suitor, but Charlotte, which has vied for the ACC headquarters before, always appeared to have the inside track.

As for those incentives, why not have a swig of castor oil to wash down the bitter pill?

Lawmakers have carved out $15 million for the ACC in the state budget if the league remains in the state for 15 additional years and, between now and 2034, holds at least four men’s basketball tournaments (two in Greensboro), four women’s basketball tournaments, four baseball tournaments and 20 other championship events in the state.

That’s good, we guess, for Greensboro, though the city already is the de facto home of the women’s basketball tournament and certainly hopes to play host to more than two men’s tournaments over the next 12 years.

Meanwhile, city taxpayers are, in essence, chipping in to reward the ACC for moving to Charlotte.

We could rationalize the loss. The ACC corporate presence here was small, only a few dozen employees. But the prestige of that presence, and the ACC’s deep roots here, are no small considerations.

So, we congratulate the good people of Charlotte and wish them well. But that doesn’t mean we have to like this.

Greensboro is a city on the rise. These days it aims higher and expects more of itself. In other words, being runner-up isn’t acceptable. And, frankly, we deserved better.

Incidentally, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday celebrated a stellar first year that featured more than 431,000 patrons, 221 events and 89 sellouts. Toyota on Saturday announced a new community investment initiative supporting workforce development in the Triad and presented the rendering of its new manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

And, while we appreciate the city’s long and prosperous association with the ACC and expect that to continue, we are not happy to lose its headquarters.

So, yay, the ACC will remain in North Carolina. Good for the state and for Charlotte. But excuse us if we don’t hold a parade.

