Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
GBI arrest wanted fugitive for Americus armed robbery, aggravated assault
A wanted Americus fugitive was arrested during a multi-agency operation in Sumter County. During the operation, officers went to a home in the 100 block of East Lester Street in Americus to search for a fugitive identified as Ja'Keem Carter, wanted by Americus police for armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report September 26 through 27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Clark, Cornelius Veron (In Jail), 57, Theft By Shoplifting. Jackson, Tanikaya Somona (Bonded Out), 40, City Probation. Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 27, Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation. Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In...
WTVM
8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
Georgia prison escapee recaptured after East Alabama deputy ends chase with ‘PIT maneuver’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office talks on middle school threats
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a case at the Russell County Middle School. Two middle school students have been arrested on terroristic threats after two separate incidents at the school. On Sept. 15, Russell...
WTVM
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth, Georgia inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama. On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia. Jenkins...
MCSO: 4 stolen vehicles recovered, 21 warrants cleared from Sept. 23-26
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, from September 23-26, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted dozens of traffic stops and ended up recovering of four stolen vehicles. Countryman said eight arrests were made during the three day period, with 21 warrants being cleared. An escaped inmate was also […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Kiwanis Club hears from Rep. Mike Cheokas and candidate Joyce Barlow
The Americus Kiwanis Club gathered together as they typically do on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Georgia Southwestern. The Kiwanis Club makes an effort to have public service candidates inform the club of their intentions and talents. Election day is November 8, 2022. Many a Sumter Countian will be casting a vote for their Georgia State House Representative. Part of the county is in a newly formed District 151. The District is composed of Chattahoochee, part of Doughtery, Marion, Schley, Stewart, part of Sumter, Terrell and Webster Counties. The districts were redrawn after the 2020 census was complete. Representative Mike Cheokas will face Joyce Barlow for the position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Transgender Ga. deputy taking county to trial over denied healthcare
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury...
Americus Times-Recorder
Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician
AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.
WTVM
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Sumter County traffic stops leads to four arrests
Four people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Sumter County Friday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that Deputy Jacory McCluster made a traffic stop of two vehicles on Georgia Highway 49 North at Highway 195 North. During the search of the vehicles, Deputy...
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
41nbc.com
6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
southgatv.com
Wisham tabbed for SGTC grants coordinator
AMERICUS, GA – Elizabeth (Beth) Brooks Wisham of Americus has been selected as the South Georgia Technical College Grants Coordinator and will be located on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice...
WTVM
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
Comments / 0