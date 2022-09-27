The Americus Kiwanis Club gathered together as they typically do on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Georgia Southwestern. The Kiwanis Club makes an effort to have public service candidates inform the club of their intentions and talents. Election day is November 8, 2022. Many a Sumter Countian will be casting a vote for their Georgia State House Representative. Part of the county is in a newly formed District 151. The District is composed of Chattahoochee, part of Doughtery, Marion, Schley, Stewart, part of Sumter, Terrell and Webster Counties. The districts were redrawn after the 2020 census was complete. Representative Mike Cheokas will face Joyce Barlow for the position.

