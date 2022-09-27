ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas 7, Colorado 1

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Whitecloud, Cormier), 0:53. 2, Vegas, Quinney 1, 10:26. Second Period_3, Vegas, Amadio 1 (Karlsson, Whitecloud), 2:05. 4, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Pachal, Whitecloud), 9:06. 5, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Cotter), 13:30. 6, Vegas, Korczak 1 (Kolesar, Quinney), 19:07. Third Period_7, Colorado, Beaucage 1 (Vande Sompel, Meyers), 4:47....
The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest

Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
Flames Post-Game: Fledgling Flames devoured by the Kraken in Seattle

The Calgary Flames headed to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday night for an exhibition encounter with the Seattle Kraken. The Flames sent a lineup low on star power to Seattle, and unfortunately that crew ended up getting out-worked by the home side. The aspiring Flames fell short, dropping a 3-0...
