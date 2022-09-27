ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys backup Cooper Rush rallies to win THIRD straight start as Dallas beat the Giants... days after owner Jerry Jones admitted the QB could steal injured Dak Prescott's starting place for GOOD

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will have welcomed more quarterback controversy Monday night as Cooper Rush went 3-0 since stepping up in the wake of Dak Prescott's injury.

The backup became the first undrafted QB to win each of his first three NFL starts and throw for 750+ yards over those starts since Kurt Warner in 1999 as Dallas beat the New York Giants Monday night, according to NFL Research. Warner went on to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP with the Rams that season.

CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive that featured a big fourth-down gamble by Mike McCarthy, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 Monday night.

Rush threw for 210 yards, including a one-yarder touchdown to Lamb, in winning his second straight game filling in for the injured Prescott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101NDP_0iBZeeSb00
Cooper Rush went 3-0 since stepping up in the wake of Dak Prescott's injury for Dallas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGC1W_0iBZeeSb00
The backup quarterback threw a one-yarder touchdown to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAKPz_0iBZeeSb00
Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined after having surgery on his right thumb

Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jones suggested it is not impossible for Cooper Rush to steal Prescott's starting spot amid the quarterback battle.

Ahead of Monday night's battle against the Giants at the Meadowlands, Jones backed the idea of Rush winning back-to-back starts in Prescott's absence.

'Of course I want it,' Jones said, per The Athletic, when asked about the potential dilemma of Rush building momentum as Prescott's replacement.

'That means we'd won,' Jones added. 'If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played... I'd walk to New York to get that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKfm3_0iBZeeSb00
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed Dallas's quarterback controversy last week 

Head coach Mike McCarthy appeared to shut down any speculation as he insisted Prescott was the Cowboys' starter.

However, Cooper will have added fuel to the fire with his latest win and following the game he insisted it was 'huge' to have secured yet another victory as a backup.

'It's huge,' he told ESPN Deportes. 'It's your job as a backup to come in and move the ball. Our defense played great again, you know, those guys are unbelievable. And we ran the rock and made some plays.'

When asked if the game was about sending a message to Jones and Prescott that he could get the job done, Rush responded: 'That's what it was about, is get in there and win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVodD_0iBZeeSb00
The Cowboys handed the New York Giants their first loss of the season on Monday night 

'This game is about winning games and great team game again, defense, offense, special teams.'

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games.

Saquon Barkley scored on a weaving 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants a brief 13-6 lead. Graham Gano added three field goal, including a 51-yarder with 3:37 to play to make it a one-score game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeKlH_0iBZeeSb00
Lamb (88) reacts after he couldn't come up with a pass against the New York Giants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azwTm_0iBZeeSb00
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (right) beats Trevon Diggs (7) to the goal line 

The Giants got the ball back with 1:45 to play, but the series ended quickly with an interception by Trevon Diggs, sending New York coach Brian Daboll to his first defeat.

If there was a big play in the game, it came from McCarthy. Faced with a fourth-and-4 at the Giants 41 with the score tied at 13 and 10:27 to play, the Dallas coach went for the first down. Rush hit Lamb right at the sticks on the next play and then hit tight end Peyton Hendershot for 10. He then found Lamb on consecutive passes of 26 and then the sensational one-hander on a fade route for the go-ahead score.

A 28-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin set up a 44-yarder by Maher that stretched the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAaNg_0iBZeeSb00
Rush (10) hands off the ball to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14t9Gg_0iBZeeSb00
Sterling Shepard (3) tries to avoid a tackle by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6)

Dallas came into the game having allowed only one touchdown in each of its first two games, and the trend continued on Monday night. The defense hounded Daniel Jones, sacking him five times, with DeMarcus Lawrence tying his career high with three.

Maher sandwiched field goals of 26 and 28 yards around a 42-yarder by Gano to give Dallas a 6-3 halftime lead.

The Cowboys also got a big play on special teams as defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt by Gano on New York's opening possession.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerry Jones
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Delivers The Cringe As Cowboys Squeak Out Another Win

Skip loves to gloat over his Cowboys. Skip Bayless is the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan there is. Whenever the team is playing well, Bayless is absolutely nauseating about it, and when they’re bad, well, he is the exact same person. As sports fans, his commentary can be hard to avoid, even if you mute him and block him every which way.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfl Research#Warner#Mvp#Athletic
Daily Mail

How eight Aussie gridiron stars - including ex-NRL player Jordan Mailata and 176kg man mountain Daniel Faalele - are making a big statement in a first for the NFL

Australian players who are making waves in the bright lights of the NFL will now be able to proudly sport their nation's flag on their helmets for the first time. Eight players from Down Under will have an Australian flag sticker on their club's helmets for the next two weeks as part of the league's International Series: Michael Dickson, Mitch Wishnowsky, Jordan Mailata, Daniel Faalele, Adam Gotsis, Cameron Johnston, Arryn Siposs and Matt Leo.
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Hurricane Ian could force relocation of Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to Minnesota... with the NFL choosing US Bank Stadium as an alternate site if necessary

The NFL has chosen a contingency site in the case that damage from Hurricane Ian forces the game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers to be moved. A game was set to be played on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, but effects from the storm could force the NFL to take action and move.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

620K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy