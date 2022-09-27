Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen found responsible for the Porterville library fire learns punishment
The teen was sentenced to a short-term program of up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and 100 hours of volunteer work.
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
KMPH.com
Gun found, confiscated from student at Bullard High School
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Bullard High student was found with a gun in his pocket on Monday. Principal Armen Torigian sent out a notice to all parents and staff about the incident that occurred during the school day. Admin received information about a student with a gun and...
Vigil for Fresno mother, daughter double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — It’s now been three days since a young mother and her 3-week-old baby were shot and killed in their home. Tonight, the family of the victim held a vigil in her memory on south Fruit Avenue. “At first I couldn’t believe it but when the siblings called me the way they sounded […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Woman whose body discovered among burning debris in Reedley identified
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was discovered after firefighters put out a fire in a Reedley orchard last Thursday. The Reedley Fire Department was called to the orchard behind Rite Aid near the 1700 block of E. Manning Ave. As they were putting the fire out, they realized...
clovisroundup.com
Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer
A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle. Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse. Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had...
Tulare County Sheriff investigating inmate suicide
Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night.
Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMJ
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
KMJ
Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
GV Wire
Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years
A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
KMPH.com
Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
Fresno drug dealing operation dismantled, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested after a drug bust at a Fresno home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Task Force served a search warrant at a home located in the area of S. Prospect and W. Church avenues in Fresno. […]
GV Wire
Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping
A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Francisco Ramirez Tajimaroa
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Francisco Ramirez Tajimaroa. Francisco Tajimaroa is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Tajimaroa is 6' 1" tall, 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
clovisroundup.com
Police Activity Saturday September 24th
Officers responded to report of a man with a gun. That man has been detained without incident & officers determined that the handgun was fake. No injuries. UPDATE: The adult male with the fake handgun was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for felony criminal threats and for brandishing a replica (fake) firearm which is a misdemeanor.
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
Comments / 0