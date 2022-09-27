ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Farm owners prepare to protect barn of animals ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The owners of Southern Fresh Farms are hoping for the best, but also preparing for the worst with Hurricane Ian’s impact.

Their annual fall festival is scheduled for this weekend and they are hopeful Hurricane Ian will not delay it.

“These are all full of dirt which makes it a little bit heavier,” Robert McMahon said.

The McMahon family has been preparing their plants, and their loose outdoor dining sets.

“We are packing up all these chairs and getting those ready to maybe tie down,” He said.

Robert and his wife have been busy.

“Obviously strong winds will take off anything that you try to cover it with,” he said, referring to their plants.

Their biggest concern is of course the animals.

“You don’t want anything to happen to your animals that might cause them injury or death,” he said.

So they have been doing what they can now.

“Just one of those things that you don’t know what is going to be thrown at you so you do everything you can to prevent a domino effect of things,” he said.

They have started to pump out their ditches and made sure their barn is piled high with dirt for their smaller animals.

“We have got our little barn there with the goats, well they don’t like to get wet anyway,” he said.

As for their cows, like their biggest named Henry, he said they are resilient. Typically they stay outside during the storms with no problems.

“We don’t really have anywhere we can go with the animals so they are going to have to tough it out with the rest of us,” McMahon said.

And as for the McMahon family, they will be staying with their animals here at the farm.

They want to be around in case fences get knocked down, that way they can make sure the animals are safe.

