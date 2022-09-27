Read full article on original website
Related
Mariners' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Seattle stands in American League
SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead
The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th. E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
National League Glance
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m. Friday's Games. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. 1-ran for Nola in the 8th. E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs_Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S_Kim.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
DP_Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison (2). HBP_Winder (Gonzàlez), Fulmer (Abreu). WP_Kelly. Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti. T_3:06. A_22,332 (38,544).
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 5, Houston 2
A-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th. E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Cristofer Ogando to Durham (IL). National League. ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
A-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. E_Bradley Jr. (2), Cimber (1). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Locastro (1), Cabrera (8). HR_Judge (61), off Mayza; Jansen (14), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson (60), Peraza (1), Gonzalez (16), Judge 2 (130), Bader (7), Jansen (38), Bichette (92), Guerrero Jr. (93). SF_Gonzalez, Guerrero Jr..
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
A-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th. E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Vosler in the 6th. 2-ran for Pederson in the 6th. E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4), off Hjelle. RBIs_Montero (19), Trejo (16), Toglia (11), Yastrzemski (52), Crawford (49), Proctor (1), Pederson 2 (70). SF_Crawford, Proctor.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11). Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
Comments / 0