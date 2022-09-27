ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

KING 5

Mariners' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Seattle stands in American League

SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bride in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. c-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Thaiss in the 8th. e-grounded out for Pache in the 9th. E_Ward (5). LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Allen (12), Langeliers (10), Ohtani (29), Ford...
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

National League Glance

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m. Friday's Games. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. 1-ran for Nola in the 8th. E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs_Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S_Kim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

DP_Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison (2). HBP_Winder (Gonzàlez), Fulmer (Abreu). WP_Kelly. Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti. T_3:06. A_22,332 (38,544).
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 5, Houston 2

A-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th. E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Cristofer Ogando to Durham (IL). National League. ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day...
NFL
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

A-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. E_Bradley Jr. (2), Cimber (1). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Locastro (1), Cabrera (8). HR_Judge (61), off Mayza; Jansen (14), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson (60), Peraza (1), Gonzalez (16), Judge 2 (130), Bader (7), Jansen (38), Bichette (92), Guerrero Jr. (93). SF_Gonzalez, Guerrero Jr..
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

A-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th. E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).
MLB
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Vosler in the 6th. 2-ran for Pederson in the 6th. E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4), off Hjelle. RBIs_Montero (19), Trejo (16), Toglia (11), Yastrzemski (52), Crawford (49), Proctor (1), Pederson 2 (70). SF_Crawford, Proctor.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11). Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
WASHINGTON, DC

