ksl.com
Utah man gets 4 years probation after pleading no contest to killing girlfriend
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man was sentenced to four years of probation on Tuesday after entering a no contest plea last week to recklessly causing the death of his live-in girlfriend while he was drunk. Steven Howard Scruggs, 50, pleaded no contest to manslaughter, a...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake police ID man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with SSLPD officers. The man who died was 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police were called on Monday, shortly before midnight, to 400...
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
ksl.com
3 bouncers charged with shooting man outside Salt Lake concert venue
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people working security at a concert venue in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood are facing charges accusing them of shooting a man outside the venue over the Fourth of July weekend. Ryan Uiva Lua, 47, of West Jordan, was charged Monday in 3rd District...
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery
RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
Gephardt Daily
Draper files legal complaint over Geneva Rock’s alleged attempt to circumvent zoning restrictions, expand operations
DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City has filed a complaint against Geneva Rock Products after the company’s reported legal attempt to expand mining operations at its Point of the Mountain quarry despite zoning restrictions. Draper officials filed the complaint Tuesday in Third Judicial District...
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
ksl.com
Jerrod Baum seeks new double murder trial, but doesn't say why he should get it
PROVO — A man convicted of murdering two Utah teenagers is asking the court to redo the trial after a monthlong jury trial earlier this year. On April 15, a jury found Jerrod Baum, 45, guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, for brutally killing Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, more than four years earlier and dropping their bodies down the Tintic Standard Mine outside Eureka, Juab County.
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
KSLTV
Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 2 Highland High students, brothers, in custody after guns found in backpacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students, who are brothers, were taken into custody Monday morning after guns were found in their backpacks. The investigation began at 10:24 a.m. Monday after Highland High administrators contacted police. The guns were found after...
kjzz.com
Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
The Justice Files: The Salt Lake City strangler wanted to be executed
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Roberto Arguelles was under the glare of the public eye. It was 1996 and Arguelles confessed to being a serial killer. He was already a convicted sexual predator, but these latest revelations unveiled the true nature of what some called an “evil” man. Arguelles was charged with four counts […]
ksl.com
Driver arrested after nearly hitting multiple officers investigating crash, police say
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he nearly struck multiple officers already investigating a serious crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Race Rybolt Rankin, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of five counts of failing to stop at the command of police.
