ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial.  Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spanish Fork, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Spanish Fork, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Money Laundering#Fraud#Web3#Spanish#Gephardt Daily#Fbi#The Department Of Justice
ABC4

Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
kslnewsradio.com

UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery

RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Crypto
ABC4

FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Jerrod Baum seeks new double murder trial, but doesn't say why he should get it

PROVO — A man convicted of murdering two Utah teenagers is asking the court to redo the trial after a monthlong jury trial earlier this year. On April 15, a jury found Jerrod Baum, 45, guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, for brutally killing Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, more than four years earlier and dropping their bodies down the Tintic Standard Mine outside Eureka, Juab County.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy