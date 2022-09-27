Read full article on original website
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Veteran Wide Receiver Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Monday Night Game
A New York Giants veteran wide receiver left Monday night's game vs. the Cowboys on a cart, believed to have suffered a serious injury. Unfortunately, that suspicion has proven true. Sterling Shepard is going to miss the rest of the season. Shepard, 29, went down with a knee injury. It...
Bears Week 3 Overreactions: Justin Fields' Struggles Cause for Panic?
Bears overreactions: Is scheme to blame for Fields' struggles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears improved to 2-1 with a sloppy, error-filled 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Honestly, it felt like a loss. Justin Fields self-proclaimed his performance as “trash” and vowed to be...
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning backpedals on Broncos’ Russell Wilson slam
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo
During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter. The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men. Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid...
Darnell Mooney Explains ‘Frustration' That Led to Postgame JUGS Machine Work
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Darnell Mooney stayed on the Soldier Field grass long after the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win over the Houston Texans went final. After a disappointing day for Mooney and the Bears' passing game, the star wide receiver went right to the JUGS machine to get in some work.
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: An Army Player Goes in the First Round
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add a weapon for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were copious amounts of significant injuries heading into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and even more after games ended this past Monday night. The Chargers' losses may have contributed to...
Roquan Smith Is One of the Best Pass Coverage Linebackers Since 2018
Smith is a top pass coverage linebacker since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith has been one of the best pass coverage linebackers since entering the NFL in 2018, according to some statistics. A statistic from Zebra Technologies ranks Smith second in allowed passer rating as the...
Bears Chances to Win Over Texans Nearly Doubled After Smith INT
Bears chances to win nearly doubled after Smith INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were in a bind against the Houston Texans with under two minutes to go. Quarterback Davis Mills had the ball in his hands and plenty of time to play in the fourth quarter....
How Justin Fields Flushed, Moved on From ‘Trash' Game Vs. Texans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field was alarming. The second-year quarterback candidly referred to it as "trash" following the game. It was an apt description of an afternoon in which Fields went 8-for-17 for...
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury
How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
Where to Buy Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service Apparel
Where to buy Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service apparel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League has released its annual line of military-inspired team apparel for 2022. The released collection is a mission to support military service members. The collection that was made by Nike and...
Deebo Samuel Signing With Jordan Brand Is ‘Dream Come True' for 49ers Star
Deebo signing with Jordan Brand is 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the NFL's most unique "wide back" offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel's versatility is his greatest gift on the football field. He can catch the football. He can run with the football. And now, he's a...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV
The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
