Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
Lapid says draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel's interests
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel's security and commercial interests.
Russia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia has restricted access to music-streaming app SoundCloud citing "false information" about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, quoting communications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN).
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a...
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents. ___. HOW DID THE CHAOS...
Putin Declares ‘Four New Regions of Russia' as Moscow Illegally Annexes Parts of Ukraine
"There are four new regions of Russia," Putin said in a televised ceremony from the Kremlin in Moscow, according to a translation. The territory being seized consists of two pro-Russian "republics" in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. There are concerns Moscow...
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open
Russian Forces Withdraw From Key Front-Line City in Ukraine
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia on Saturday announced it had pulled troops out of an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman, which the Defense Ministry announced on its...
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
UK's Truss says she should have laid ground better for economic plan
LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss moved to reassure her party and the public on Sunday, saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" better to try to minimise market reaction, which saw the pound hit record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
Cubans Protest Power Outage in Havana After Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of Cubans took to the streets Thursday night in Havana demanding restoration of power, protesting more than two days after a blackout swept across the island in the wake of Hurricane Ian. According to the Associated Press, a total of 400 people gathered in the Cerro neighborhood shouting, "We...
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
