‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ Extends San Diego Run, Cast Celebrates Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Collider
'Prison Break' Producer Zack Estrin Dead At 51
Prolific TV producer, Zack Estrin, who most recently rebooted the '60s science fiction show Lost in Space for Netflix, has passed away at the age of fifty-one. Estrin's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, as the ace producer and screenwriter was apparently in good health before his passing.
CBS Holds ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Screenings in Empty Theaters — For Non-Living Fans Only (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS is screening the Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” in theaters across the country — and you’re not invited. Well, unless you’re dead. In a marketing stunt tied to this Thursday’s return of the hit Eye comedy, the season opener of “Ghosts” is being showcased in the middle of the night at venues in Los Angeles, Savannah, Ga., and Portland, Ore., but to empty seats. Instead, CBS is inviting actual ghosts to view the show — mortals be damned. “We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to...
How ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Showrunner Raamla Mohamed Crafted An Unapologetically Black Drama as Onyx Collective’s First Scripted Series
As the first series hailing from Onyx Collective, Raamla Mohamed’s “Reasonable Doubt” is helping the new production label define itself as a home for unapologetically Black storytelling. Currently streaming on Hulu, “Reasonable Doubt” stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as L.A. criminal defense attorney Jax Stewart, who seeming has it all –– a devoted husband, two growing children, a well-paying job, and a group of friends that support her through her highs and lows. But what bubbles beneath the surface of her impressively primped exterior (completed with a variety of hairstyles ranging from sleek to coiled) is a messy underbelly of questionable ethics in and outside...
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort...
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
NME
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Final Destination 6 directors faked their own decapitation on Zoom to ensure they got the job
The Zoom call to end all Zoom calls
Showtime Sets Its Sights On Phil Spector Docuseries With Trailer & Premiere
Showtime is targeting a November release for its Phil Spector docuseries and has unveiled a trailer that highlights the guns and mayhem surrounding the legendary and controversial record producer. The premium cabler is launching four-part series Spector, which is a co-production with British pay-TV broadcaster Sky on November 4. The series will look at what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003 when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion. The victim was a charismatic and once prolific film actress whom Spector had met just that night. Through the lens of this notorious crime and the infamous trial...
Some Disney World hotels closing as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida
Guests are being evacuated from a number of Disney World hotels as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
Watch this delightful early interview of a pre-superstardom Yes appearing on early 70s BBC TV
From Jon Anderson's endearing shyness to Rick Wakeman's typical hilarity, this is a rare look at Yes before they conquered the US
The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest
Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC
The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice...
From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Ghost Stories': Best English-Dubbed Anime Series For Dub Haters
The fierce battle between the subs and the dubs has been drawn-out for decades, and quite frankly, it is a battle worth looking into. As South Korean film Parasite (2019)'s director, Bong Joon-ho once said: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the same postulation applies to anime as well.
London Film Fest Adds ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘No Bears’ to Lineup
The 66th BFI London Film Festival has added Billy Eichner’s Bros and the U.K. premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance, to its lineup. The festival, presented in partnership with American Express, said cannibal romance Bones and All will be screening in a special presentation at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The film tells the love story between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), “an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they embark on a thousand-mile odyssey through Reagan’s America.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After...
5 Best K-Dramas of 2022 So Far, Ranked
Seo Yea-ji made her awaited comeback in the thriller K-drama 'Eve.' Meanwhile, Kim Tae-ri was awarded for her leading role in of the best 2022 K-dramas 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One.'
Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
