Colorado Springs, CO

Final ‘Living With Wildfire’ town hall for anyone in Colorado Springs

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s (CSFD) informative town hall series wraps up in October and the final meeting is for anyone, regardless of what part of town they live in.

Firefighting professionals will lead a conversation about fire risks in town, emergency notifications, and knowing your evacuation zone. The Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series aims to empower you to be ready if a fire happens. Topics being discussed are:

  • How to prepare for a home fire or wildfire
  • Creating an emergency action plan
  • Knowing when and how to evacuate

The meeting is open to everyone living in the Colorado Springs community, and will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School’s main auditorium, 1200 Cresta Road.

All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and find out what zone they live in at the meeting.

