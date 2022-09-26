ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Dorothy Daniels
2d ago

Why can't people just walk away from the other person. if they don't want to be with you move on.

Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Charged with Murder After ‘Sickening’ and ‘Stunning’ Vehicular Homicide Outside Kroger Caught on Video

An Ohio woman has been indicted on numerous charges related to a vehicular attack that left one person dead and another injured. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stands accused of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder, and one count of endangering children, according to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney. A bare-bones indictment obtained by Law&Crime recounts each of the seven charges.
Black Enterprise

Ohio Mother Faces Life Sentence After Plowing Van Into Boyfriend, Killing Pedestrian

A young mother in Cincinnati is facing life in prison after plowing her van into her boyfriend and a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, was arrested late last month on two counts of felonious assault and one count of child endangering after intentionally plowing her van into two pedestrians, one being the father of her child, Fox 19 reported.
ICN

Terre Haute man accused of raping another man

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested after allegedly raping another man over the summer. Kevin J. Fallon, 68, was booked into the Vigo County Jail Monday around 3:45 p.m. He is charged with rape and battery.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
TheDailyBeast

Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says

An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
