Dorothy Daniels
2d ago
Why can't people just walk away from the other person. if they don't want to be with you move on.
Ohio Woman Charged with Murder After ‘Sickening’ and ‘Stunning’ Vehicular Homicide Outside Kroger Caught on Video
An Ohio woman has been indicted on numerous charges related to a vehicular attack that left one person dead and another injured. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stands accused of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder, and one count of endangering children, according to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney. A bare-bones indictment obtained by Law&Crime recounts each of the seven charges.
Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
Marc Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter, but the Black man was acquitted of murder in a case centering Georgia's controversial Stand Your Ground law. The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Ohio Mother Faces Life Sentence After Plowing Van Into Boyfriend, Killing Pedestrian
A young mother in Cincinnati is facing life in prison after plowing her van into her boyfriend and a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, was arrested late last month on two counts of felonious assault and one count of child endangering after intentionally plowing her van into two pedestrians, one being the father of her child, Fox 19 reported.
Ohio officer kills 20-year-old Black man seconds after opening his bedroom door
Donovan Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital after Columbus police shot at him in his own bed
Indiana Man Who Claimed to Shoot Fiancée When He Missed Shooting Himself Is Sentenced to Decades in Prison
A murder defendant must serve a total of 60 years in prison for killing his fiancée. Kendale Abel Jr. was convicted in June. Authorities have said he claimed to fatally shoot Ashley Richardson, 29, when he was trying to die by suicide but missed. At his sentencing on Monday,...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Horrifying details emerge in case of woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of woman held captive and raped for two days by her ex-husband. Alisa Mathewson was kidnapped by Trevor Summers, 45, in Florida in 2017 following their split after 16 years of marriage. Summers was found guilty of all 11 charges he faced...
CBS News
Inmate found dead inside his cell Less than 24 hours after arrest at Lake County jail
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Lake County jail Friday evening. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a correctional officer discovered the inmate, a 51-year-old man of Barrington, laying in his bed around 8:34 p.m. in an unresponsive state.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
ICN
Terre Haute man accused of raping another man
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested after allegedly raping another man over the summer. Kevin J. Fallon, 68, was booked into the Vigo County Jail Monday around 3:45 p.m. He is charged with rape and battery.
EW.com
Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman found guilty of killing 21-year-old nephew in murder-for-hire plot
James "Tim" Norman, who starred in the OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was found guilty of killing his nephew and former costar Andre Montgomery Jr. after staging a murder-for-hire plot. The soul food restaurateur, 43, was convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail...
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
Woman whose husband’s scalp was found in bag on the side of the road gets up to 20 years in prison
YORK, Pa. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old woman pleaded no contest last week to charges relating to her husband’s death just before she was scheduled to go to trial for murder. York County Court records show Virginia Hayden pleaded "nolo contendre" to third-degree murder and tampering with public information, and she will serve six to 20 years in prison.
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man Whose Dying Brother Was Nearby, Video Shows
The deputy involved in the shooting will be on paid leave until an investigation is completed.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A Missouri man who allegedly beat a 6-year-old Jozlyn Marie Beechner to death with a bat was denied bond Wednesday while making a video appearance in court.
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says
An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
