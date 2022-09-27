Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - This weekend is the Battle of NSU: Northwestern State vs Nicholls State University. The Demons are coming off a much-needed win against Lamar University and Nicholls is still searching for its first win. Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird said there are a few key components that...
kalb.com
Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook
St. Mary Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball. After losing the opener this season, the St. Mary’s Tigers have been on a tear, outscoring their last three opponents 103-28. Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago.
westcentralsbest.com
Bassmasters Returns to Toledo Bend
Vernon Parish, La – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.
kalb.com
Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians put up 60 points last Friday in their homecoming game against Marksville. That was the most that they have ever put up in a game since 2008. The 4-0 Indians have not really struggled getting points this year, averaging 42 points per game...
kalb.com
Pineville looking to construct new municipal complex
This weekend is the battle of NSU, Northwestern State and Nicholls State University. The Demons are coming off a much-needed win against Lamar University & Nicholls is still searching for their first win.
klax-tv.com
Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Regains Ownership of Ancestral Lands
Marksville, La. – Sept 27, 2022 – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and the City of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area. The Tribe plans to update and restore the property while maintaining the grounds and educating the public on the cultural significance of the park.
KNOE TV8
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
kalb.com
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
(KALB) - Check back for more local events during the month of October! If you have any events you’d like us to add, email news@kalb.com and let us know the details!. Jurassic Empire at the Alexandria Mall from Sept 30th through Oct 9th. Details HERE. SEPT. 30 - OCT....
kalb.com
New public safety, municipal complex coming to Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new public safety and judicial complex is coming to Pineville. It will be the new home of the Pineville Police Department and the Pineville City Court. “It really is an investment on a corridor that is so important to downtown Pineville and downtown Alexandria,” explained...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
RAPIDES AREA PLANNING COMMISSION: PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Rapides Area Planning Commission intends to apply for a federal grant for operating assistance and/or capital assistance to provide Rural Public Transportation of a non-emergency, ambulatory nature for the FY 2023-2024 program year. The application for assistance is pursuant to the Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program of 49 CFR 5311. Services will generally be between 8:00 AM CST and 4:00 PM CST, Monday through Friday, in the areas encompassing Natchitoches and Grant Parish, Louisiana. Transit services are provided without regard to race, color, and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/23/2022-09/25/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Mary B. Duet Chauvin, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 6561.00. Chauvin remains in the VPSO jail. September 24, 2022. Sabrina Nichole Stephens, age 25,...
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
kalb.com
Vigil held in Alexandria for the victims of violent crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Sept. 25, a vigil was held outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse for victims of homicide in the area. Sept. 25 is recognized around the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims and was officially recognized by congress in 2007. Dozens of...
Parent accused of confrontation with student on school campus
On September 26, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M. an officer assigned to work School Resource Duty at Opelousas High School was in the process of handling several physical altercations that
