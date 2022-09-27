ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

News Channel 25

Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
brproud.com

19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
PIERRE PART, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

