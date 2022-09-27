Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
NOPD working with Texas police department to find missing teacher Michelle Reynolds
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed Tuesday they are working with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas to search for Michelle Reynolds, whose car was reportedly found in New Orleans. Reynolds, a language arts teacher in Alvin, TX, was reported missing on a community Facebook...
News Channel 25
Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
KWTX
Texas bartender charged after allegedly serving drunk driver accused in wreck that killed four people
GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - Agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Sept. 26, 2022 arrested a bartender in Galveston accused of “improperly” serving a patron involved in a deadly crash that left four people dead in August. Gil Garcia, 58, was charged with selling alcohol to an...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox8live.com
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
brproud.com
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
CBS Austin
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
Comments / 0