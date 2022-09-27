Read full article on original website
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
New York State Completed $6.8 Million Housing Project For Homeless People
New York State has completed a housing project designed to help homeless people in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion today, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Open Door Mission's $6.8 million Miller Building features 24 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers. The apartments will house people with mental illnesses and those struggling with substance abuse, along with youth ages 18 to 25. The project was mainly funded by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
Lynn Sullivan, CEO of Volunteers of America, announces retirement
Before working at the Volunteers of America, she was the CFO and CEO of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Open Door Mission converts Miller Building into 24 apartments for those in need
The building will also have on-site support services such as case management, job search assistance, and financial management.
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.5M Investment at Stony Brook State Park
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
Rochester ranked most neighborly city in America
Flower city, which came in second last year, has slid up to the top after ranking highest for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.
wellsvillesun.com
Stony Brook State Park to begin $4.5 million in upgrades, new construction
Construction Begins on New Bathhouse and Lifeguard Station. Improvements Include a More Modern and Accessible Bath House, Lifeguard Quarters and First Aid Station. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year
The South East Area Coalition started the Tool Shed.
Fairport sees spike in business despite COVID, construction
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – In the midst of inevitable challenges brought on by COVID and construction, the village of Fairport is seeing a rise in business. Village leaders say continuous work behind-the-scenes has contributed to the goal of making Fairport a more walkable community. In addition to business challenges spurred by the pandemic, the village […]
chronicle-express.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires scenic woodlands above Canandaigua Lake
YATES COUNTY —The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently acquired 58 wooded acres on the east side of Canandaigua Lake, located on Viewboard Road in the town of Middlesex, Yates County. The land was identified as a priority for protection due to its location on a prominent hillside overlooking the lake’s eastern shore.
Rochester area on standby for Hurricane Ian aftermath
Governor Kathy Hochul said the New York State National Guard is sending helicopters and soldiers to Jacksonville, Florida
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months
$25 a year for tool rentals are available through SEAC's Tool Shed.
NYS Music
The Dead Unveil New Material In Rochester: September 27, 1976
While the year 1977 typically, and justifiably, gets a lot of the attention in Grateful Dead lore, the previous year has its fair share of gems too. With the Godchaux tandem now firmly entrenched and the return of Mickey Hart, the band was approaching the peak of its collective power in 1976. A slew of new live material that was unleashed the year before and earlier this summer was proof of this. Today marks the anniversary of the fourth ever appearance in Rochester for the Grateful Dead, last playing here in 1973. A rowdy Upstate New York crowd greeted the Dead for this performance at the War Memorial (now known as Blue Cross Arena) – one that’s filled with a distinct blend of classic songs and some fresher material still relatively new in the live setting.
Historic renovation of once-glamorous hotel in downtown Rochester set to begin
The Executive Building will be restored to something of its former glory and converted to apartments, adding to the new housing being built west of the Genesee River.
Local veteran-owned company launches to offer new help for Medal of Honor recipients
Inspired by the country’s unity after 9/11, Darren’s wife Rogina designed these American flag-themed shoes.
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families
Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
Get in the fall spirit with these October and Halloween events in Rochester
Here's a local guide to everything Halloween in the greater Rochester region.
