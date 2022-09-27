ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Completed $6.8 Million Housing Project For Homeless People

New York State has completed a housing project designed to help homeless people in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion today, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Open Door Mission's $6.8 million Miller Building features 24 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers. The apartments will house people with mental illnesses and those struggling with substance abuse, along with youth ages 18 to 25. The project was mainly funded by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
EAST AURORA, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.5M Investment at Stony Brook State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
DANSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Stony Brook State Park to begin $4.5 million in upgrades, new construction

Construction Begins on New Bathhouse and Lifeguard Station. Improvements Include a More Modern and Accessible Bath House, Lifeguard Quarters and First Aid Station. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
DANSVILLE, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blackbox#Job Opportunities#Performing#Musical Theater#Avenue Blackbox Theatre#Executive Artistic#State#Esl Charitable Foundation
News 8 WROC

Fairport sees spike in business despite COVID, construction

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – In the midst of inevitable challenges brought on by COVID and construction, the village of Fairport is seeing a rise in business. Village leaders say continuous work behind-the-scenes has contributed to the goal of making Fairport a more walkable community. In addition to business challenges spurred by the pandemic, the village […]
FAIRPORT, NY
chronicle-express.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires scenic woodlands above Canandaigua Lake

YATES COUNTY —The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently acquired 58 wooded acres on the east side of Canandaigua Lake, located on Viewboard Road in the town of Middlesex, Yates County. The land was identified as a priority for protection due to its location on a prominent hillside overlooking the lake’s eastern shore.
YATES COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

The Dead Unveil New Material In Rochester: September 27, 1976

While the year 1977 typically, and justifiably, gets a lot of the attention in Grateful Dead lore, the previous year has its fair share of gems too. With the Godchaux tandem now firmly entrenched and the return of Mickey Hart, the band was approaching the peak of its collective power in 1976. A slew of new live material that was unleashed the year before and earlier this summer was proof of this. Today marks the anniversary of the fourth ever appearance in Rochester for the Grateful Dead, last playing here in 1973. A rowdy Upstate New York crowd greeted the Dead for this performance at the War Memorial (now known as Blue Cross Arena) – one that’s filled with a distinct blend of classic songs and some fresher material still relatively new in the live setting.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY

