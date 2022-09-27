ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Praying For City Of Tampa Bay This Week

Hurricane Ian, which is currently a Category 3 storm, is growing in strength as it prepares to make landfall on Florida's west coast in the coming days. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling down to Miami to avoid the storm and prepare for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Associated Press

Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando’s training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one...
Popculture

NFL Team Relocates to Different City Due to Hurricane Ian

One NFL team had to relocate due to Hurricane Ian moving into the area. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers temporarily moved to South Florida and will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex In Miami Gardens through the end of the week, if necessary, according to ESPN. A hurricane warning was issued for the Tampa Bay area Monday Night, and the worst of the storm is supposed to hit the area on Thursday. The team is set to play the Kansas City Cheifs at their home Stadium on Sunday.
sportstravelmagazine.com

As Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida, Sports Adjust to the Storm

As Hurricane Ian gathers strength and heads for the Southeastern United States, many college football games and one NFL game are planning to make changes to their weekend schedules. The University of Florida game against Eastern Washington, scheduled for this Saturday, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2, at noon...
Yardbarker

Bucs Postpone Arians’ Ring Of Honor Induction

With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the Tampa area — as well as the Bucs’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs — the team announced Tuesday afternoon that the Ring of Honor induction ceremony for former head coach Bruce Arians has been postponed. Arians, who coached Tampa...
NBC Sports

Buccaneers, NFL making contingency plans should Hurricane Ian impact Tampa

The Buccaneers are scheduled to practice at their facility in Tampa this week before hosting the Chiefs next Sunday, but they may have to make other plans. Hurricane Ian is moving toward Florida’s west coast and is expected to make landfall at some point this week. There is the chance that could happen in or near Tampa and that has led the Bucs and the NFL to start talking about contingency plans for the week. Those plans could include moving the team to another city to practice and/or play their Week Four game.
