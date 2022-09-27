One NFL team had to relocate due to Hurricane Ian moving into the area. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers temporarily moved to South Florida and will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex In Miami Gardens through the end of the week, if necessary, according to ESPN. A hurricane warning was issued for the Tampa Bay area Monday Night, and the worst of the storm is supposed to hit the area on Thursday. The team is set to play the Kansas City Cheifs at their home Stadium on Sunday.

