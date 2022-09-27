Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Believe it or not: Diamondback rattlesnake interrupts Florida high school football game
St. Cloud High athletic director Bryan Smart was enjoying last week’s homecoming football game against Winter Springs. Then he got a call from an assistant principal from the visitor’s side. “You’re not going to believe this,” he said, “but there’s a rattlesnake about to enter the field at our 5-yard-line.” ...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Tom Brady: ‘Keeping Tampa Bay in our thoughts and prayers’
With Hurricane Ian headed toward the Tampa Bay area, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said this storm is a little different than others.
Look: Tom Brady Praying For City Of Tampa Bay This Week
Hurricane Ian, which is currently a Category 3 storm, is growing in strength as it prepares to make landfall on Florida's west coast in the coming days. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling down to Miami to avoid the storm and prepare for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving practice to Miami amid Hurricane Ian concerns
In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relocating their football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Hurricane Ian Makes Many Aspects of SMU at UCF Plans Difficult
Making preparations for the SMU at UCF game is not easy because of Hurricane Ian.
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando’s training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one...
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Malik Bryant doubles down on Miami Hurricanes commitment after watching Saturday loss in person
Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant was one of several recruits in attendance during the Miami Hurricanes loss Saturday. His thoughts?
Popculture
NFL Team Relocates to Different City Due to Hurricane Ian
One NFL team had to relocate due to Hurricane Ian moving into the area. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers temporarily moved to South Florida and will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex In Miami Gardens through the end of the week, if necessary, according to ESPN. A hurricane warning was issued for the Tampa Bay area Monday Night, and the worst of the storm is supposed to hit the area on Thursday. The team is set to play the Kansas City Cheifs at their home Stadium on Sunday.
Hurricane Ian could force Buccaneers-Chiefs out of Tampa
With Hurricane Ian on a track that could result in a direct hit on Tampa, the NFL is considering an alternate location for Sunday night's game.
Miami Dolphins gateway to Hurricanes for Schnellenberger, perfect season’s ‘last [coach] standing’
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal played tight end as a high school freshman, but the greatest catch he ever made, at least according to big brother Lou, was as a Miami Columbus High sophomore offensive lineman with legendary coach Howard Schnellenberger sitting in his home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
athleticbusiness.com
Hurricane Ian May Force Chiefs, Buccaneers Game to Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium
As the Minnesota Vikings head to London this week to take on the New Orleans Saints, the NFL has slated the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium as a backup site to host the Kansas City Chief and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the event that Hurricane Ian makes play impossible in Tampa Bay.
sportstravelmagazine.com
As Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida, Sports Adjust to the Storm
As Hurricane Ian gathers strength and heads for the Southeastern United States, many college football games and one NFL game are planning to make changes to their weekend schedules. The University of Florida game against Eastern Washington, scheduled for this Saturday, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2, at noon...
NFL・
Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Bucs Postpone Arians’ Ring Of Honor Induction
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the Tampa area — as well as the Bucs’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs — the team announced Tuesday afternoon that the Ring of Honor induction ceremony for former head coach Bruce Arians has been postponed. Arians, who coached Tampa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Buccaneers, NFL making contingency plans should Hurricane Ian impact Tampa
The Buccaneers are scheduled to practice at their facility in Tampa this week before hosting the Chiefs next Sunday, but they may have to make other plans. Hurricane Ian is moving toward Florida’s west coast and is expected to make landfall at some point this week. There is the chance that could happen in or near Tampa and that has led the Bucs and the NFL to start talking about contingency plans for the week. Those plans could include moving the team to another city to practice and/or play their Week Four game.
Comments / 0