Scotts Valley, CA

Details sharpen for Downtown Santa Cruz library, housing project

Santa Cruz city staff on Tuesday showed updated renderings of the Downtown library, housing and parking garage project. It would include 123 affordable housing units, a child care center and a commercial space. (Jayson Architecture) SANTA CRUZ >> New details emerged Tuesday about the funding and proposed design of the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Capitola voters discuss their priorities for Nov. 8 local election

From left, Capitola residents Timothy Will, 38, Jennifer Will, 36, and Reem Bazzari, 42, share their thoughts on emergency behavioral health services and the housing market. (Kara Meyberg Guzman — Santa Cruz Local) CAPITOLA >> In a recent straw poll of Capitola voters, many residents said they wanted Capitola...
CAPITOLA, CA
Watsonville voters ask for youth and family activities, rent help

Watsonville resident Maria Martinez, 30, says she wants more city-sponsored youth activities. “Do something to keep the young people busy,” she said in Spanish. “There is nothing to keep them entertained.” (Kara Meyberg Guzman — Santa Cruz Local) WATSONVILLE >> Ahead of the Watsonville City...
WATSONVILLE, CA

