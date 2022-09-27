Read full article on original website
European Markets Nudge Higher, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% by early afternoon, having halved its early gains. Media stocks added...
10-Year Yield Rises Above 3.8% After Topping 4% Briefly This Week
Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
Is the UK Now a Buy? Analysts Weigh in After Market Meltdown and Bank of England Intervention
The Bank of England on Wednesday was forced to intervene in the bond market with a temporary purchase program. U.K. bond yields are on course for their sharpest monthly incline since at least 1957, while the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday. Although some analysts...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
Cramer's Week Ahead: 3 Events Will Determine If the Market's Bad Momentum Will Continue in October
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that 3 key events next week will determine if the nightmarish month for the stock market will continue into October. The S&P 500 closed out its worst month since March 2020 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite fell 8.8% and 10.5%, respectively, for the month.
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
Euro Zone Inflation Soars to a Record 10%, Piling Pressure on the European Central Bank
The reading showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc's economy. Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month. Euro zone inflation hit a...
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
Quitting Jobs and Moving Abroad: 3 Stories of Americans Who Achieved the Goal, and the Money Moves That Helped
To many Americans, the idea of retiring early and moving abroad holds undeniable appeal. After all, who hasn't sat at their desk and dreamt of strolling the streets of a new city or feeling Caribbean sand beneath their toes?. Here's a look at three people who have made that dream...
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
Venezuela Swaps 7 Jailed Americans for Maduro Relatives
In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for...
How Gautam Adani Became the World's Fourth Richest Person While Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Lost Tens of Billions
Gautam Adani has had a very good year. The Indian billionaire briefly surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the second-richest person in the world in September, according to Bloomberg. He's now ranked as the world's fourth wealthiest person. Outside Southeast Asia, Adani is hardly a household name. That might...
Unrelenting Inflation Is Taking a Toll, Leaving More Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
