NBC Chicago

10-Year Yield Rises Above 3.8% After Topping 4% Briefly This Week

Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich

Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
INCOME TAX
NBC Chicago

Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Venezuela Swaps 7 Jailed Americans for Maduro Relatives

In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for...
U.S. POLITICS
