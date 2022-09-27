2 men shot dead in Lucerne Valley

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two men were found shot to death in Lucerne Valley Saturday night.

Deputies found the two men around 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of Planet and Camp Rock roads.

The two men were found on the side of the road suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They’ve been identified as Jose Segundo Moreno, 53, of Hemet and Homero Segundo Villasenor, 30, of Lucerne Valley.

Investigators say it appears the suspects in the shooting fled before deputies arrived on scene. No arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Sheriff’s Departmetn Detective Marcus Young at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted at wetip.com.

