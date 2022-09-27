ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucerne Valley, CA

2 men shot dead in Lucerne Valley

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwgjo_0iBZYy9R00

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two men were found shot to death in Lucerne Valley Saturday night.

Deputies found the two men around 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of Planet and Camp Rock roads.

The two men were found on the side of the road suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They’ve been identified as Jose Segundo Moreno, 53, of Hemet and Homero Segundo Villasenor, 30, of Lucerne Valley.

Investigators say it appears the suspects in the shooting fled before deputies arrived on scene. No arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Sheriff’s Departmetn Detective Marcus Young at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted at wetip.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia

A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Lucerne Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lucerne Valley, CA
City
Hemet, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus said “evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies.”

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus (Information) Hesperia, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus provided the latest information into the deadly shootout with law enforcement involving murder suspect 45 year old Anthony John Graziano, and his daughter, 15 year old Savannah Graziano. Anthony John...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Gunman fires more than a dozen rounds at Adelanto home, hits victim’s dog

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds at an occupied Adelanto home, striking a dog, before fleeing the area Sunday night. The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies determined that the […]
ADELANTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
vvng.com

Dog shot when unknown suspect fires 18 rounds at a home in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A dog inside of an Adelanto home was shot after an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at the residence, officials said. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 11:23 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a shooting in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street in Adelanto.
ADELANTO, CA
news3lv.com

Deputy-involved shooting shuts down I-15 near Victorville, California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are advising any commuters that the response to a deadly deputy-involved shooting has shut down Interstate 15 in California's Victor Valley area Tuesday. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol alerted people about the closure, citing California Highway Patrol activity near Main Street in Hesperia, just...
VICTORVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
vvng.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Police searching for two women wanted for attempted murder in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for two women wanted for attempted murder after intentionally running over the victim in Adelanto. According to witnesses in the area, on September 22, 2022, the 34-year-old adult female victim and the suspects were involved in a physical altercation on Bellflower Street, near Chamberlaine Way.
ADELANTO, CA
vvng.com

Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested after they attempted to settle a debt that ended with a fight and a shooting in Hesperia. On September 24, 2022, at about 11:00 PM, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s station were dispatched to the 14700 block of Eucalyptus Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a residence.
HESPERIA, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

76K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy