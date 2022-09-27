ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result

VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
The Associated Press

Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a...
The Independent

‘Not a good hurricane’: Donald Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian

Donald Trump broke his silence on Hurricane Ian during his rally in Michigan on Saturday, 1 October.The former US president described the category five storm that left a devastating path of destruction in Florida as “not a good hurricane.”Speaking from Warren, Mr Trump said he was sending “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane.”It was the former president’s first public comment on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Wednesday (28 September).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida neighbourhoods left underwater as Hurricane Ian rips through stateFlorida woman reveals she killed ‘two or three’ snakes in Hurricane Ian floodwater‘We’re a second amendment state’: Florida governor’s sharp warning to looters
The Independent

Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”
KRMG

174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Riots broke out after...
