When President Biden in August announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they'd made the right choice.Borrowers who paid down their debt during a pandemic freeze that started in March 2020 can in fact get a refund, and then apply for forgiveness. But the process for doing that hasn't always been clear. If you think you're eligible, here's what you need to know:Who is eligible for a refund?Borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020, can get a refund, according...

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO