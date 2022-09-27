In the last three-and-a-half years, dating back to the end of his sophomore year at Maret High School in Washington D.C., Quincy Allen has only played in 22 basketball games. Due to an injury shortened junior season, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a hip injury in his first year at Colorado, Allen has logged far more time watching from the bench than showcasing his skills on the hardwood. Allen had hip surgery last September, resulting in a redshirt.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO