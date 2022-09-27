ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, TX

East Texas News

Unbeaten in non-district play

Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. "I feel really good about calling...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
East Texas News

Defensive pride

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
MADISONVILLE, TX
East Texas News

GOATBUSTERS - Crockett knocks off unbeaten Groesbeck

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. CROCKETT– Crockett and Groesbeck battled down to the final buzzer as the Bulldogs fended off the unbeaten Goats to win 39-34 at Driskell Stadium on Friday night. "Again, it came down to a handful...
GROESBECK, TX
East Texas News

'Dogs win homecoming game against Overton

COLMESNEIL – In Bulldog Country, homecoming night proved a good game and a good win for the 'Dogs. The 'Dogs hosted the Overton Mustangs at Taylor Field. Colmesneil AD/HC Cody Day said he was proud of his team. "We got better this week," he said.
OVERTON, TX
Huntington, TX
Sports
City
Coldspring, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Huntington, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian's size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning's satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Football
Sports
Ultimate Unexplained

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
houstonstringer_com

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE

Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
CONROE, TX
kjas.com

One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County

One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
KLTV

Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon. Lucy Geishaker, 74, died at a Lufkin hospital later that afternoon. According to the police report, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan drivent by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin....
LUFKIN, TX
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston

Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: "Bram" Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
HOUSTON, TX

