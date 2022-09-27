ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

East Texas News

Trojans blank the Red Devils

COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
HUNTINGTON, TX
East Texas News

Unbeaten in non-district play

Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. “I feel really good about calling...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
East Texas News

GOATBUSTERS - Crockett knocks off unbeaten Groesbeck

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. CROCKETT– Crockett and Groesbeck battled down to the final buzzer as the Bulldogs fended off the unbeaten Goats to win 39-34 at Driskell Stadium on Friday night. "Again, it came down to a handful...
GROESBECK, TX
East Texas News

Defensive pride

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire at Lufkin apartment complex

Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 23 – 27

Deputies charged Alejandro Alonso-Varona, 45, of Tyler, with indecent assault. Alonso-Varona was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond. Deputies charged Martha Ann Collins, 59, of Tyler, terroristic threat of family/household. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Nathaniel Lee Davis, 41,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Chili’s in Nacogdoches needs a Restaurant Manager

Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards. Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency. Foster open communication between Team Members and Management. Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives. Lead with heart...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

