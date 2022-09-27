Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Trojans blank the Red Devils
COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
East Texas News
Unbeaten in non-district play
Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. “I feel really good about calling...
East Texas News
GOATBUSTERS - Crockett knocks off unbeaten Groesbeck
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. CROCKETT– Crockett and Groesbeck battled down to the final buzzer as the Bulldogs fended off the unbeaten Goats to win 39-34 at Driskell Stadium on Friday night. "Again, it came down to a handful...
East Texas News
Defensive pride
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
Stephen F. Austin’s football team scored a record-breaking 98 points without even playing a full game
DALLAS — It was a football game with a basketball-like score. At least for one of the teams. Stephen F. Austin State University put up 98 points against Warner University on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Tex. Warner missed one field goal. Another attempt was blocked. And Warner could not get...
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
53-Year-Old Eric C. Eitel Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday in Smith County. The officials stated that the crash happened north of Winona at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
74-Year-Old Lucy Geishaker Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that 74-year-old Lucy Geishaker was pronounced dead at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)
If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state. Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby...
KLTV
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials in Henderson County are looking for a missing man. Nathan Watson, 37, was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for an East Texas capital murder. Kasey Brown was sentenced in Nacogdoches after a jury trial, and he will not have the possibility of parole. The Nacogdoches District Attorney’s Office said the man was involved in the burglary and murder of […]
Man dies after head-on crash between 2 vehicles in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck took place on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 155 North about one mile north of Winona. A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south on SH 155, while a 2010 […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 23 – 27
Deputies charged Alejandro Alonso-Varona, 45, of Tyler, with indecent assault. Alonso-Varona was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond. Deputies charged Martha Ann Collins, 59, of Tyler, terroristic threat of family/household. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Nathaniel Lee Davis, 41,...
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Nacogdoches, officials say
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating a shooting on Monday night in Nacogdoches after a man was found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls about gunshots in the area. Officials […]
fox44news.com
Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
ketk.com
KLTV
Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
