Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
First day of sandbag distribution and shelters open in Alachua County
The National Weather Service estimates that North Central Florida could get tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday morning. Officials from several departments across Alachua County spent the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. "We got code enforcement folks out here, we're going to be getting build building inspectors out...
mycbs4.com
What to expect from Hurricane Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WGFL) — Rains bands from Hurricane Ian are expected to begin to move into North Central Florida throughout Wednesday. Cedar Key may see rain first, with the storm coming into our area through the afternoon. How much rain we see depends heavily on where and how Ian...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
mycbs4.com
These counties are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were announced as Hurricane Ian made its approach to the Florida coast Tuesday. According to the state disaster website, the following counties are under evacuation orders:. MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS:. People living in "Zone A" red areas - barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island and Little Gasparilla...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Gas station at Highs Springs for first responders
As Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian when it made landfall, people in Alachua county are making last minute stops at gas stations. In High Springs some stations were closed to the public while others were open but only had a few pumps left. A Circle K...
mycbs4.com
Sandbags available in Alachua County
Tomorrow starting at 7:30am, sandbags will be available at Wayside Park (11855 N.W US 441). There is a limit of 10 bags per person. The pick-up location can be accessed from County Road 237 and Eastbound N.W 126th Ave. The county will share other locations at times soon.
mycbs4.com
Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
mycbs4.com
Mayor Poe declares local state of emergency
According to the city of Gainesville, Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order that declared a local state of emergency. Alachua County is now under a tropical storm watch which means that the storm could possibly affect the area within the next 48 hours. Sandbags are available from 8:00am-4:00pm tomorrow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
mycbs4.com
Boat rescue at City of Palatka
Putnam County Sheriff's Office Marine unit was called by City of Palatka and the state Department of Transportation regarding a boat that was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge of St. Johns River. According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office several attempts were made have the owner of the boat...
mycbs4.com
Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations for people and pets announced in Marion County
Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Emergency Management announces shelter locations opening Wednesday hosted by local schools, due to Hurricane Ian's possible landfall in the region. The following schools are available as shelters. West Port opened Tuesday. All other shelters open noon Wednesday. GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS:. Dunnellon High: 10055 SW 180th...
mycbs4.com
Marion County announces nine sandbag locations
According to Marion County Sheriff's Office, there will be nine sandbag locations within Marion County. Dunnellon City Complex, 11808 N Ohio St, Dunnellon, Florida 34431. East Marion Sports Complex, 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Silver Springs, FL. Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview FL. Jervey Gantt Park, 2200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycbs4.com
Hurricane Ian: Dixie County residents prepare for flooding
The threat of Hurricane Ian is causing concerns about flooding in Dixie County. Alfred Miller said he is worried about trees falling on his house. "It's happened before, so I am trying to cut it now and get it out of the way before it happens," Miller said. Miller spent...
mycbs4.com
School closures across North Central Florida
This afternoon Marion County Public Schools and Dixie District Schools announced that they will both be closing schools this week due to Hurricane Ian. MCPS announced schools will be closed on Wedn, Sept.28, and Thurs. Sept 29th. West Port High only will be switched to virtual learning tomorrow. MCPS says...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County has now opens a Special Needs Shelter
According Alachua County there is now a Special Needs Shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Special needs shelters offer one cot per patient not per caregiver. Caregivers are asked to bring along their own supplies. When packing for a shelter, bring your own...
mycbs4.com
Free parking for citizens in Gainesville
The City of Gainesville announced that they are offering free parking located at the SW Parking Garage starting today. It will start at 5:00pm and will be available through this Friday. Citizens are allowed to park their vehicles there in efforts to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
mycbs4.com
One dead after crash in Marion County
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), around 5:45 pm yesterday they responded to a crash on SE 58th Avenue. The driver of a vehicle was driving at a fast speed when one of their left tires went out which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and veer off to the right of the road.
mycbs4.com
City hosts telephone town hall meeting for Hurricane Ian
Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and other city officials are hosting a meeting tomorrow at 6:00pm to update and prepare residents in regards to Hurricane Ian. Residents are able to call in to ask questions and listen to the meeting. To listen in dial 1-888-400-1932 and for Spanish speakers 1-888-400-9342. You...
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe High School makes a big splash in their athletics program
Santa Fe high school has your athletics program such as football and basketball now they have a new one and its the first ever in the program and that program is the swim team. Santa Fe's swim team practices at Turkey Creeks pool where they do different styles like butterfly...
mycbs4.com
UF football game against Eastern Washington moved to Sunday afternoon due to hurricane
As the threat of Hurricane Ian continues to approach the coastline by mid-week, the University of Florida (UF) announced their Saturday game against Eastern Washington will move to Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, kickoff starts at noon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier Florida Field. Any...
Comments / 0