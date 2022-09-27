ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mycbs4.com

First day of sandbag distribution and shelters open in Alachua County

The National Weather Service estimates that North Central Florida could get tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday morning. Officials from several departments across Alachua County spent the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. "We got code enforcement folks out here, we're going to be getting build building inspectors out...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

What to expect from Hurricane Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WGFL) — Rains bands from Hurricane Ian are expected to begin to move into North Central Florida throughout Wednesday. Cedar Key may see rain first, with the storm coming into our area through the afternoon. How much rain we see depends heavily on where and how Ian...
CEDAR KEY, FL
mycbs4.com

These counties are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders

Evacuation orders were announced as Hurricane Ian made its approach to the Florida coast Tuesday. According to the state disaster website, the following counties are under evacuation orders:. MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS:. People living in "Zone A" red areas - barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island and Little Gasparilla...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Gas station at Highs Springs for first responders

As Florida begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian when it made landfall, people in Alachua county are making last minute stops at gas stations. In High Springs some stations were closed to the public while others were open but only had a few pumps left. A Circle K...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Sandbags available in Alachua County

Tomorrow starting at 7:30am, sandbags will be available at Wayside Park (11855 N.W US 441). There is a limit of 10 bags per person. The pick-up location can be accessed from County Road 237 and Eastbound N.W 126th Ave. The county will share other locations at times soon.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian

A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Mayor Poe declares local state of emergency

According to the city of Gainesville, Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order that declared a local state of emergency. Alachua County is now under a tropical storm watch which means that the storm could possibly affect the area within the next 48 hours. Sandbags are available from 8:00am-4:00pm tomorrow...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Boat rescue at City of Palatka

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Marine unit was called by City of Palatka and the state Department of Transportation regarding a boat that was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge of St. Johns River. According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office several attempts were made have the owner of the boat...
PALATKA, FL
mycbs4.com

Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations for people and pets announced in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Emergency Management announces shelter locations opening Wednesday hosted by local schools, due to Hurricane Ian's possible landfall in the region. The following schools are available as shelters. West Port opened Tuesday. All other shelters open noon Wednesday. GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS:. Dunnellon High: 10055 SW 180th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County announces nine sandbag locations

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office, there will be nine sandbag locations within Marion County. Dunnellon City Complex, 11808 N Ohio St, Dunnellon, Florida 34431. East Marion Sports Complex, 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Silver Springs, FL. Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview FL. Jervey Gantt Park, 2200...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Hurricane Ian: Dixie County residents prepare for flooding

The threat of Hurricane Ian is causing concerns about flooding in Dixie County. Alfred Miller said he is worried about trees falling on his house. "It's happened before, so I am trying to cut it now and get it out of the way before it happens," Miller said. Miller spent...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

School closures across North Central Florida

This afternoon Marion County Public Schools and Dixie District Schools announced that they will both be closing schools this week due to Hurricane Ian. MCPS announced schools will be closed on Wedn, Sept.28, and Thurs. Sept 29th. West Port High only will be switched to virtual learning tomorrow. MCPS says...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County has now opens a Special Needs Shelter

According Alachua County there is now a Special Needs Shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Special needs shelters offer one cot per patient not per caregiver. Caregivers are asked to bring along their own supplies. When packing for a shelter, bring your own...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Free parking for citizens in Gainesville

The City of Gainesville announced that they are offering free parking located at the SW Parking Garage starting today. It will start at 5:00pm and will be available through this Friday. Citizens are allowed to park their vehicles there in efforts to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead after crash in Marion County

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), around 5:45 pm yesterday they responded to a crash on SE 58th Avenue. The driver of a vehicle was driving at a fast speed when one of their left tires went out which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and veer off to the right of the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

City hosts telephone town hall meeting for Hurricane Ian

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and other city officials are hosting a meeting tomorrow at 6:00pm to update and prepare residents in regards to Hurricane Ian. Residents are able to call in to ask questions and listen to the meeting. To listen in dial 1-888-400-1932 and for Spanish speakers 1-888-400-9342. You...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Santa Fe High School makes a big splash in their athletics program

Santa Fe high school has your athletics program such as football and basketball now they have a new one and its the first ever in the program and that program is the swim team. Santa Fe's swim team practices at Turkey Creeks pool where they do different styles like butterfly...
SANTA FE, FL

